transcosmos drives measures against "customer harassment" with trans-DX for Support

Define the meaning of customer harassment

transcosmos defines the meaning of customer harassment in detail based on its long-standing record in the call-center business. By sharing the same definition with their employees, clients can identify and address customer harassments at an early stage.



Propose GenAI-powered measures

During a customer call, the service performs emotion analysis based on automated voice analysis, enabling clients to detect customer harassment in real time. Once identified, agents can take measures such as asking for supervisors' support and terminating the call. With this system in place, clients can protect their agents and reduce their stress.



Implement and manage customer harassment measures

transcosmos will provide end-to-end services for clients to take measures from planning to implementation. The service includes creating a manual for handling customer harassment issues, running training sessions, conducting regular assessments, and proposing plans for improvement.

Optimize CX by using GenAI throughout the customer support process from user communication to operations

Advantages for consumers

Shift to digital channels delivers shorter waiting and problem-solving times

Websites and apps with enhanced UI/UX designs boost self-service rate

Chat support channel enables consumers to make inquiries from anywhere at any time, using spare time at home, work, and while travelling.

Advantages for businesses

Auto-recognize customer harassments using voice recognition and GenAI

Shorter waiting times and higher self-service rate reduce consumer stress, resulting in reduced customer harassment

Online consumer communication via chats and other digital channels reduce employees' psychological burden

Shift to digital channels delivers higher self-service rate and operational efficiency, resulting in cost saving

Enhanced CX grows fanbase and sales

Making the most of trans-DX for Support, transcosmos will enhance business-to-consumer communication and CX while ensuring employee safety and security.

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 181 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

