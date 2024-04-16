transcosmos enhances ESG initiatives in South Korea, creates a playground for kids

transcosmos will remain committed to always consider what's necessary to promote the fundamental rights of the child, and lead activities in South Korea to support children, always listening to their voices. Post this

This time, transcosmos executed a project to enhance a children's playground in Seoul that needed renovation. transcosmos planned the project with a purpose to protect children's right to play safely and stay healthy. To achieve the goal, transcosmos renovated and converted a vacant space in a children's facility into a rooftop playground, and donated fitness toys that suit children's age.

transcosmos kicked off the project by creating a playground in the outdoor facility. Starting from building a temporary outdoor facility, the company then laid artificial turf, set safety fences, and designed the whole area, converting an empty rooftop into a safe and pleasant playground for children from scratch. In addition, to facilitate children to grow both physically and emotionally, transcosmos prepared fitness toys that match the age, needs and wants of children who use the facility.

With this enhanced playground, children who visit the facility can always play outdoors. Through this project, transcosmos secured a safer outdoor environment for children to play, which in turn also helps them reduce their stress scale. At the same time, the project also contributes to raising social awareness of the importance of playgrounds for children - the socially vulnerable - as well as their right to play.

Under the fundamental belief that "the right of the child to rest and leisure must be guaranteed, and therefore, there must first be places where children can play every day," transcosmos will remain committed to always consider what's necessary to promote the fundamental rights of the child, and lead activities in South Korea to support children, always listening to their voices.

With around 10,000 people, transcosmos Korea is empowering more than 350 clients in Korea with its business process outsourcing (BPO) services specifically optimized for each industry. The services include IT solutions development, e-commerce, digital marketing, field services (FS), management of lifelong learning institutes and education consulting, contact center opening and management, direct mail (postal delivery), omnichannel system development and management (mobile, e-mail, postal delivery), and more. Offering optimum services for each individual client across industries and sectors, transcosmos Korea helps clients optimize costs and boost sales, productivity and customer satisfaction (CS).

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

