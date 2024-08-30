transcosmos enhances GenAI-powered contact center operations features at its CX Squares

Combining the latest technologies and contact center operations expertise, transcosmos CX Square enhances CX and optimizes costs for clients at the same time. Post this

With its voice recognition solution transpeech, transcosmos has been offering AI-powered services including emotion analysis, automated conversation monitoring, quality monitoring, dialogue summarization, conversation analysis, and VoC analysis. Now, with GenAI in place, each of the above features have been upgraded.

Combining the latest technologies and contact center operations expertise, transcosmos CX Square enhances CX and optimizes costs for clients at the same time.

trans-AI Management (AI assistant for analytics and supervisors) assists a range of supervisors' tasks and drastically cuts their workload for training and analytical tasks.

Education AI assistant trains and develops agents. AI-powered real-time escalation process. AI generates plans for improvement based on automated customer support data analysis AI automatically creates and updates Q&As.

trans-AI Assist (AI assistant for customer service) not only helps agents offer suggestions to customers, but also encourages agents to grow themselves with AI-powered features such as customer service quality assessment and feedback.

AI suggests appropriate knowledge during calls and chats in real time to help agents serve customers appropriately. AI checks customer service quality to ensure that agents inform customers of all necessary information adequately. AI summarizes conversations and creates logs, thereby saving after call work such as call/chat history management. AI analyzes customer service data and automatically extracts strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities for improvement to include in feedback

Success case example

Implementing AI-powered education at contact centers will reduce supervisors' workload, increase agents' knowledge retention rate, save initial training time period, and enhance customer service quality. Without any human involvement, new agents can go through role-play sessions 10 times more than the traditional manned training. Also, automated check and feedback loop on trainees' conversation helps standardize service quality. AI-powered education brings many more benefits in various occasions including cutting service history data entry time by as much as 80%, and more.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

