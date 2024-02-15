transcosmos expands Bangkok Center 2 to reinforce Trust & Safety services in Thailand

With these new manned trust and safety services, a dedicated team at the center monitors clients' online content - text, posts, videos, etc. - helping clients protect and enhance the integrity of their online content. Post this

Bangkok Center 2 has been offering integrated CRM (customer relations management) services focusing on contact center services for the Thai local market. Now, the upsized Bangkok Center 2 will start offering trust & safety services for monitoring and policing online content in different major languages of ASEAN, the same services that transcosmos has been offering at its Chiang Mai Center. With these new manned trust and safety services, a dedicated team at the center monitors clients' online content - text, posts, videos, etc. - helping clients protect and enhance the integrity of their online content.

Bangkok Center 2 Overview

Name: Bangkok Center 2 (transcosmos ( Thailand )Co., Ltd.)

Address: Pakin Building - 5, 8, 12F (9 Ratchadaphisek Rd., Bangkok )

Number of workstations: 2,040

Main services: Multilingual call centers, digital marketing, e-commerce, and trust & safety

Together with 160 workstations in Bangkok Center 1 and 700 in Chiang Mai Center, transcosmos operational capacity in Thailand reaches 2,900 workstations in total.

Bangkok Center 2 (for illustration purposes only)



With its operations centers in Vietnam , the Philippines , Thailand , Malaysia and Indonesia , transcosmos delivers a series of services for each local market in the ASEAN region, including contact centers, digital marketing and e-commerce one-stop services. transcosmos will continue to assist many more clients in offering a greater CX to their customers with its diverse range of services that help not only local companies but also international businesses entering the local markets expand sales and optimize costs. transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

