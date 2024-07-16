transcosmos expands Impact Sourcing in Thailand to help create sustainable employment to raise living standards in developing countries and unprivileged communities

Boosts service capabilities with enhanced multilingual services while helping community development

TOKYO, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos hereby announces that the company has expanded its impact sourcing initiative in Thailand. Impact sourcing is a new form of business practice where businesses create sustainable employment opportunities and prioritize suppliers that provide opportunities for those that would not otherwise have it with the goal of improving living standards in developing countries and unprivileged areas. Aimed at supporting individuals in such areas, businesses provide work environments and training that lead to economic self-sufficiency through income growth, skills development, and professional advancement. Through its impact sourcing initiative, transcosmos will not only enhance its service capabilities but also contribute to community development.

transcosmos has implemented a strategic approach centered around leveraging BOI (The Board of Investment of Thailand) hiring. Through the utilization of BOI hiring, transcosmos has attracted individuals from Thailand's neighboring countries like Cambodia and Myanmar. These efforts provide job opportunities to neighbors, who may face limitations in their home countries due to language barriers or undiversified local businesses. While one of their strengths is language proficiency and cultural understanding, some may lack professional working skills. However, this is not a concern, as transcosmos provides training to equip them with the necessary professional skills. transcosmos will now expand the scope of this BOI hiring to include individuals in Laos.

Impact sourcing expands transcosmos's language capabilities, enabling the company to offer multilingual support to clients. Today, transcosmos already serves clients in four languages: Thai, English, Khmer, and Burmese. This BOI approach also increases client satisfaction as it enables transcosmos to seamlessly implement operational processes and provide training in multiple languages, thereby saving clients' time, effort, and budget.

transcosmos's commitment extends beyond job opportunities. The company is dedicated to creating a supportive and nurturing work environment for its people, fostering a sense of home, and developing future talent.

Competitive Compensation and Benefits: Through meticulous competitor analysis, transcosmos ensures its compensation packages are competitive within the industry. Additionally, the company offers comprehensive wellness programs designed to enhance employee well-being.





Career Development: transcosmos provides clear career paths, extensive training, and opportunities for advancement to facilitate professional growth. Exceptional performers are identified for the company's successor program, receiving specialized training for future leadership roles.





Supportive Environment: Recognizing the challenges faced by international workforce in acclimating to new cultures and overcoming language barriers, transcosmos provides dedicated support and guidance. Management team serves as mentors, helping employees adjust and thrive in their new environment.





Recognition and Rewards: transcosmos places a strong emphasis on recognizing and rewarding talent through various programs and incentives. Initiatives such as the Best Performance award acknowledges and celebrates the contributions of employees.

By expanding language capabilities, offering comprehensive career development, and recognizing employee contributions, transcosmos will not only enhance client satisfaction but also contribute to the growth and development of communities and its people.

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 181 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Pull Quote

This BOI approach also increases client satisfaction as it enables transcosmos to seamlessly implement operational processes and provide training in multiple languages, thereby saving clients' time, effort, and budget.

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.