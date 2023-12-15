transcosmos forms a partnership with BORDER, a Fortnite metaverse production studio

Leveraging transcosmos's diverse customer base and extensive insights into customer communication across the customer journey, as well as BORDER's advanced technologies for developing Fortnite Metaverse, transcosmos will offer new values to clients. Post this

Leveraging transcosmos's diverse customer base and extensive insights into customer communication across the customer journey, as well as BORDER's advanced technologies for developing Fortnite Metaverse, transcosmos will offer new values to clients, with a specific focus on creating communities and boosting brand awareness among Generation Z and Generation Alpha worldwide.

UEFN is a game development engine designed specifically for creating Fortnite Metaverse/Games powered by Unreal Engine, a game development engine by Epic Games.

2. TCI-DX Service for Metaverse, a suite of metaverse support services by transcosmos

With TCI-DX Service for Metaverse, transcosmos provides clients with end-to-end support to make the most TCI-DX Service in the metaverse space - a diverse set of solutions that covers all the front-end of digital customer touchpoints. The metaverse service suite helps clients across multiple areas, from developing metaverse-powered strategy, to building and managing the metaverse (attract and support customers on the metaverse), to utilizing data, all at one-stop.

For more information, visit here (no translation available): https://www.transcosmos-cotra.jp/meta

3. BORDER

BORDER is a Fortnite metaverse production studio which specializes in entrusted development for businesses in Japan, and is co-operated by NEIGHBOR, an enterprise Fortnite Creative Studio, and EbuAction. By creating unique worlds and avatars for enterprises on the metaverse, BORDER plans and develops marketing content designed to attract young audiences. BORDER ensures creating a high-quality, unique metaverse world in a short span of time.

NEIGHBOR is the first Fortnite creative studio for enterprises in Japan with the capability to run large-scale development projects in partnership with world-leading creators. Using Fortnite creative functions, NEIGHBOR - the co-operator of BORDER - develops metaverse cities and original metaverse games. EbuAction is a Fortnite metaverse production studio for the Japanese market led by the 16-year-old entrepreneur, Keita Noda.

Note: BORDER, NEIGHBOR, and EbuAction are not sponsored, endorsed or operated by Epic Games.

Website (no translation available): https://border-verse.jp/

Owned media (BORDER GATE) (no translation available): https://media.border-verse.jp/

