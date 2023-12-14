transcosmos forms business alliance with eLogiT, a logistics firm specializing in e-commerce

Leveraging this new business alliance, transcosmos will combine its abundant know-who in CX business operations the company has accumulated with distribution warehouses and automation technologies that eLogiT owns. Post this

Setting CX as the pillar for e-commerce business growth, transcosmos e-commerce one-stop service offers a diverse range of e-commerce services at one-stop, covering CX fulfillment, sales and marketing, and system domains. As its e-commerce business volume continues to expand, transcosmos is now focusing on enhancing the CX fulfillment domain by drastically enhancing its logistics services.

eLogiT offers an extensive range of logistics services, mainly a logistics agency service for mail-order companies (mail-order includes e-commerce, online shopping, mail-order catalogue and TV shopping) as well as logistic consulting, and logistics system development and implementation. With seven fulfillment centers (FC) - distribution warehouses - in Japan (Yashio, Soka and Misato in Saitama, Adachi in Tokyo, Narashino in Chiba, Osaka and Osaka 2 in Osaka), eLogiT's competitive advantage is its ability to flexibly manage demand fluctuations by utilizing its immense site area (total floor area: 55,000 tsubo) using a dominant marketing strategy. In terms of technology, eLogiT formed a capital alliance with RENATUS ROBOTICS Inc. in May 2023, and implemented automated warehousing systems. With the systems in place, eLogiT focuses on boosting productivity. Under its corporate vision - Staying ahead of changes to keep innovating experiences that move a person's heart - eLogiT is committed to create and deliver WoW customer experience.

Leveraging this new business alliance, transcosmos will combine its abundant know-who in CX business operations the company has accumulated with distribution warehouses and automation technologies that eLogiT owns. By enhancing its service delivery systems in the CX fulfillment domain that covers the entire e-commerce value chain, transcosmos will accelerate the speed for delivering greater CX.

transcosmos "EC-X Series," a set of e-commerce solutions, offers the best solutions that address specific challenges each client faces. Visit here for EC-X special website (Japanese only): https://transcosmos-ecx.jp/

About eLogiT co., ltd.

Since our foundation in 2000, eLogiT co., ltd. has been in business with a cumulative total of more than 1,700 clients as a BPO services player specializing in the e-commerce fulfillment domain. With the aim of assisting clients in growing their business to the next level, we offer diverse services including e-commerce business strategy planning & execution, marketing support, fulfillment, e-commerce logistics consulting as well as talent development building on our knowledge accumulated over the years.

Company name: eLogiT co., ltd.

President & CEO: Masaya Tanitsuji

HQ address: CIRCLES Akihabara, 3-11-11, Kanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Corporate website: https://www.e-logit.com/

Phone number: +81-3-3518-5460

Date of foundation: February 14, 2000

(About transcosmos inc.)

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 164 bases across 27 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

