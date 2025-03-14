transcosmos fully revamps "transpeech," its speech recognition solution, to AI-powered solution To meet increasing needs, starts to deploy the solution to clients' system environment

TOKYO, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- transcosmos hereby announces that as part of its initiative towards enhancing "trans-DX for Support," the company has fully revamped "transpeech," its speech recognition solution released in 2018. Centered on its existing features such as speech recognition and conversation summary, the upgraded solution now comes with features that assist contact center agents. Specifically, the solution includes features for 1) extracting VoC, 2) generating FAQs, 3) sending alerts to agents for so-called customer harassment—customers harassing front-line workers with aggressive behavior or unreasonable requests, and 4) checking if all necessary information is provided to customers, etc. Applying AI technology to all these features, the new AI-powered solution is designed to assist contact center agents more actively, thereby enabling agents to operate and serve customers in more advanced ways.
In addition, transcosmos has also renovated security and system design configurations, and built system foundations and support structures that enable smooth deployment under a variety of environments. With these upgrades, the solution can now be deployed and used not only in CX Squares—transcosmos's contact centers—but also in contact centers that are operated in clients' system environments.
About transpeech
Proprietary developed by transcosmos centered on a speech recognition feature, transpeech is a solution that converts customer-agent conversation into text. Combining its long-built operational know-how with the speech recognition features, transcosmos has been expanding the solution adding conversation summary, real-time alerts, and more.
Today, transpeech empowers more than 150 companies. transcosmos will begin the deployment of a fully revamped version at full scale. transcosmos aims to deploy the enhanced version of transpeech, which comes with AI assistant features for agents, to all contact centers the company operates by the end of 2027.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
