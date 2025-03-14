transcosmos fully revamps "transpeech," its speech recognition solution, to AI-powered solution To meet increasing needs, starts to deploy the solution to clients' system environment

Applying AI technology to all these features, the new AI-powered solution is designed to assist contact center agents more actively, thereby enabling agents to operate and serve customers in more advanced ways. Post this

About transpeech

Proprietary developed by transcosmos centered on a speech recognition feature, transpeech is a solution that converts customer-agent conversation into text. Combining its long-built operational know-how with the speech recognition features, transcosmos has been expanding the solution adding conversation summary, real-time alerts, and more.

Today, transpeech empowers more than 150 companies. transcosmos will begin the deployment of a fully revamped version at full scale. transcosmos aims to deploy the enhanced version of transpeech, which comes with AI assistant features for agents, to all contact centers the company operates by the end of 2027.

Visit here to find out more about transpeech (no translation available): https://www.transcosmos-cotra.jp/solution/transpeech

Visit here for transpeech video: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/company/video/transpeech.html

transcosmos will hold a seminar on transpeech on March 27, 2025 . The registration page will open on February 28, 2025 .

https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/seminar/

. The registration page will open on . https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/seminar/ transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.