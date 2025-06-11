transcosmos Group GHG emissions reductions targets approved by the SBTi

The SBTi provides standards, tools and guidance which allow companies to set science-based GHG emissions reductions targets in alignment with the goals of the Paris Agreement which pursues efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Post this

●Scope 1 and 2: Reduce absolute emissions 42% by FY2030 from a FY2023 base year.

●Scope 3: 85% of its suppliers by emissions covering purchased goods and services and from upstream transportation and distribution will have science-based targets by FY2029.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi): The SBTi was formed as a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi provides standards, tools and guidance which allow companies to set science-based GHG emissions reductions targets in alignment with the goals of the Paris Agreement which pursues efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. (https://sciencebasedtargets.org/)

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 185 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

