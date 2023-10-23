transcosmos helps Ajinomoto Group run AJI MALL, the Group's e-commerce website

As a strategy to make more Ajinomoto brand fans on the online mall, Ajinomoto Group plans to add more new brands going forward. transcosmos will continue to help Ajinomoto Group achieve the goal. Post this

To assist Ajinomoto Group in operating the website smoothly, transcosmos has built a one-stop operations service covering all required features for running and managing the e-commerce mall. More specifically, the service ranges from front-office operations, to contact center services, to back-office operations, to logistics, to system linkage between ERP (enterprise resource planning) and OMS (order management system). Customer inquiries are served by non-voice channels - emails and chats. With hybrid chat services that combine chat agents and chatbots, transcosmos increases the self-service rate and operational efficiency at the same time. transcosmos didn't stop there and created an AJI MALL guideline/rulebook summarizing all specifications of AJI MALL to help Ajinomoto Group smoothly roll out new brands on the site.

"We have been planning to launch our Group's own e-commerce site with a shopping mall format. One of the options was to build the website from scratch like we did for our other e-commerce sites, however, to keep up with the fast-evolving e-commerce market, we were looking for a partner with an ability to build the site using Shopify, an e-commerce platform which enables us to deploy features we need by installing the right app for each." Kiyohito Takahashi, Associate General Manager of Direct Marketing Department at Ajinomoto Co., Inc. said. "Among many other players, we chose transcosmos for running this project together, not only because transcosmos is a Shopify Plus Partner, but also because it offers one-stop e-commerce services that range from contact centers to logistic services including warehousing. Building on its expertise in e-commerce marketing, we want transcosmos to assist us in offering new digital marketing services in this evolving field going forward."

As a strategy to make more Ajinomoto brand fans on the online mall, Ajinomoto Group plans to add more new brands going forward. transcosmos will continue to help Ajinomoto Group achieve the goal. Making AJI MALL a channel for Ajinomoto Group to deliver the Group's attractive brands and products to all, transcosmos will execute initiatives to grow sales while raising the quality of services to the next level.

Visit here to find out more about Ajinomoto Group success story: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/customercase/customer/ajinomoto2.html

AJI MALL URL (no translation available): https://mall.ajinomoto.co.jp/

┥About Shopify Inc.

Founded in 2006, Shopify Inc. is a leading global commerce company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Shopify Inc. makes commerce better for everyone with "Shopify," the multi-channel commerce platform that offers a wide variety of features including design customization, multi-sales channels that are linked to social network services, and back-office functions such as marketing, inventory management, accounting, customer support and more. Shopify powers over one million businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by many brands. * Visit Shopify here: https://www.shopify.jp/

┥About transcosmos e-commerce support services

Recognizing the e-commerce market expansion, transcosmos offers a variety of service menus to assist clients in expanding e-commerce sales, and launching and rebuilding their e-commerce business, taking into consideration the size and the positioning of the business within their company. With its end-to-end services from providing consultation, to developing e-commerce systems, to defining operations to outsource, to developing marketing strategies, to customer support, to delivery, transcosmos help clients succeed in their e-commerce business.

(About EC-X)

transcosmos "EC-X Series," a set of e-commerce solutions, offers best solutions that address specific challenges each client faces.

Visit here for EC-X special website (no translation available): https://transcosmos-ecx.jp/

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 172 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

