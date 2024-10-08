transcosmos helps IRIS OHYAMA boost retail sales at the brand's physical stores in Taiwan

Going forward, transcosmos plans to gradually expand product lines to include LED ceiling lights, storage furniture, Japanese foods including bento, or packed meals, rice, water, and mochi rice cakes in RT-MART group stores. Post this

To assist IRIS OHYAMA in achieving its goal, transcosmos has set Japanese-style display shelves specifically designed for the brand at Bade/Taoyuan City and Chong Hsiao/ Hsinchu City two popular stores operated by RT-MART Group—a leading hypermarket chain in Taiwan—showcasing and selling a variety of small home appliances by IRIS OHYAMA brand, highlighting the brand's best-selling items such as portable vacuum cleaners with a tick dust sensor, electric pressure cookers, and circulator fans. Going forward, transcosmos plans to gradually expand product lines to include LED ceiling lights, storage furniture, Japanese foods including bento, or packed meals, rice, water, and mochi rice cakes in RT-MART group stores.

IRIS OHYAMA operates 31 subsidiaries across the globe with 37 production sites in Japan and abroad, developing and manufacturing more than 25,000 types of products annually. Since entering the Taiwan market, the company has introduced more than 1,000 types of its brand items, bringing a comfortable Japanese lifestyle to Taiwanese consumers. To date, as many as 115 products have received the Good Design Award, and the brand has been named the winner of the Energy Conservation Grand Prize for the eighth straight year. By delivering a comfortable and environmentally friendly lifestyle, IRIS OHYAMA is fulfilling its corporate social responsibility. Since 2021, its annual sales continue to reach the \700 billion mark with as many as 6,290 employees.

transcosmos has established its unique market position focusing on digital, with both strong sales skills in e-commerce and branding capabilities in the Taiwan market. Today, transcosmos provides clients with diverse services including e-commerce one-stop services, digital marketing and contact centers. In the market, transcosmos has been offering sales support services for both online and offline stores to many valuable local as well as international brands as their partner of choice. Through this partnership with IRIS OHYAMA, transcosmos aims to further grow its OMO business. As its strategic partner, transcosmos will work together with IRIS OHYAMA to help the brand deliver high-quality services and grow its share in the market.

