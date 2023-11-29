transcosmos helps Vma plus plan & run Meta World Festival 2023 Winter

This year, transcosmos is helping Vma plus spread the festival among more businesses, inviting businesses who wish to join this event to promote and sell their products. Post this

1. About Meta World Festival

Making Vma plus Station - a browser-based metaverse - a gateway that welcomes everyone from everywhere around the world, Meta World Festival disseminates unique local cultures such as Japanese food, natural beauty and history. Breaking the boundaries between the real and digital worlds, the event aims to create a place where event participants can interact, unlocking new doors for cross-cultural communication. By enabling participants to learn about diverse local cultures and industries, the event not only offers a shopping experience in the virtual world, but also delivers many contents for participants to communicate with people from around the world going beyond countries and cultural barriers via avatar communication.

Through the event, businesses can test the feasibility of running business on the metaverse at a low risk, making the event a great opportunity especially for companies that plan to advance into the virtual store market.

2. Overview of Meta World Festival 2023 Winter

The metaverse event welcomes everyone via browsers, no app download required. Participants can stroll around the 3D virtual space as they like in the form of avatars and enjoy shopping to their hearts' content via voice calls and text chats in a 3D booth. What's more, participants can view livestreaming sessions on a huge screen set in the live area, engaging with other avatars applauding and commenting.

Event Period: 13:00 Tuesday, December 12, 2023 to 12:00 Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Event Dates: December 14 (Thu), 15 (Fri), 16 (Sat) from 13:00 to 20:00

Venue: Event space in the Meta ZIPANG in the multi metaverse, Vma plus Station

Admission fee: Free

Organizer: Vma plus Co., Ltd.

─Visit Meta World Festival 2023 Winter official website here: https://vma-plus-station.virtual-space-market.com/user/event/vmp202310005/detail

3. New form of shopping experience: Booth exhibition x live streaming by streamers

A booth exhibition will be held in a 3D booth set in the event space in Meta ZEPANG in the Vma plus Station. In the booth, businesses can display images, broadcast videos, and present and sell products by voice call, text chat and avatars. A key advantage of the 2023 winter festival is that businesses can meet new customers with the help of live streamers who visit the booth as avatars and streamline videos on social media and other channels to present products to promote sales.

Popular items in the past events were local specialties such as food, processed food, sweets and snacks, herbs, spices, vegetables and fruits, fashion items like apparel and artist goods, and cosmetics. Up until now, the Meta World Festival has been an event mainly for small and medium-sized enterprises and individuals. This year, transcosmos is helping Vma plus spread the festival among more businesses, inviting businesses who wish to join this event to promote and sell their products.

─Key features of booth exhibition and live streaming by streamers

1) Form of shopping: A new form of shopping completes the whole shopping experience from showcasing products and services via D2C and live commerce to processing payment on the metaverse without guiding shoppers to 2D and real worlds (businesses can navigate shoppers to their e-commerce and offline stores).

2) Multilingual support available: The metaverse space is equipped with Google Translate, which comes with a multilingual text translation feature. The feature manages translation from Japanese and English into 133 different languages.

3) Attract customers by combining the metaverse and live streamers: Live streamers present products and streamline videos on the metaverse, promoting and selling products as they communicate with the audience in real time.

4) Booth exhibition: In principle, free of charge. We offer one 3D booth for free with a revenue sharing model based on the volume of the registered products sold. The event organizer team will assign live streamers and run the event to maximize the sales volume. Please contact us for the revenue share rate.

─Contact us here for booth exhibition here (no translation available): https://www.trans-plus.jp/cotra/meta-world-Fes-contact

About Vma plus Co., Ltd.

Company name: Vma plus Co., Ltd.

Representative: Toru Tsuda

Main office: 6th floor, NMF Gotanda Ekimae Building, 1-1-8 Nishigotanda, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 141-0031 Japan

Business: Metaverse development, operation and support;

Blockchain/NFT development, operation and support; Web3 content planning and operation

URL: https://www.vma-plus.com/

(About transcosmos inc.)

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 164 bases across 27 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

