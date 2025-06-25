transcosmos holds 10-year anniversary ceremony of Hefei Center, its operations center in China

transcosmos entered the China market in 1995, and has been growing steadily in the market. In 2015, the company opened its operations center in Hefei, the capital of Anhui Province, China. Post this

He continued, "Making the most of favorable geographic conditions and abundant human capital, Hefei Operations Center will continue to enhance its customer support capabilities, optimize costs, and enhance quality of service, thereby becoming a more advanced customer contact center. Ultimately, the center will help clients strengthen their competitiveness even further. transcosmos sees a huge potential for the future not only in Hefei but also in the China market as a whole. Staying true to our origins, we will continue to drive efforts to advance our technology-powered services, and co-create new value together with our partners and clients."

transcosmos entered the China market in 1995, and has been growing steadily in the market. In 2015, the company opened its operations center in Hefei, the capital of Anhui Province, China, to rapidly expand its contact center business and optimize costs. Over the past decade, Hefei City has evolved dramatically from a second-tier city into a new first-tier city. Attracting many enterprises with its developing infrastructures and the Hefei model—its appealing industrial policies—Hefei has become a popular destination for foreign investment and business expansion. Success of Hefei Center is underpinned by the city's powerful growth.

Overview of transcosmos Hefei Operations Center

Hefei Center is located in Hefei (Shushan) E-commerce Industrial Park, a nature-rich environment with well-developed infrastructure. Today, the center offers contact center services to multiple top-tier brands across diverse industries including the internet, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and digital appliances.

Location: Hefei (Shushan) E-commerce Industrial Park, Anhui Province, China

Number of workstations: More than 800

Number of employees: More than 1,100

Supported languages: Chinese and English

Services: Multichannel contact center services including inbound and outbound-calls, online chat, e-commerce platforms, AI smart solutions, etc.

transcosmos will continue to deliver Operational Excellence via Hefei Center and other operations centers in China, providing clients with contact center services that ensure both productivity and economic efficiency. At the same time, transcosmos will help clients boost market competitiveness and achieve sustainable growth by constantly pushing technological innovation forward and developing smarter, more efficient customer support solutions.

transcosmos history in China

transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. In 2006, the company opened its first call center in Shanghai and started to provide call center services for the Chinese market. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 25 cities in China including Shanghai , Beijing , Tianjin , Hefei , Changsha , Xi'an , Wuhan , Neijiang, Zhengzhou , Rizhao, Suzhou, Taipei and more. The company offers extensive services such as business process outsourcing (BPO) including contact centers, e-commerce one-stop, customer experience, digital marketing and system development for both Chinese and global brands. transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. In 2006, the company opened its first call center in and started to provide call center services for the Chinese market. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 25 cities in including , , , , , , , Neijiang, , Rizhao, Suzhou, and more. The company offers extensive services such as business process outsourcing (BPO) including contact centers, e-commerce one-stop, customer experience, digital marketing and system development for both Chinese and global brands.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 185 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.