transcosmos holds a signing ceremony, commemorating the signing of the location agreement for its new BPO Center Nagasaki Stadium to be opened in autumn, 2024

TOKYO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is pleased to announce that the company has held a ceremony with Nagasaki prefecture and Nagasaki city commemorating the signing of the location agreement of BPO Center Nagasaki Stadium City, a new center scheduled to be opened in autumn, 2024.
The new BPO Center Nagasaki Stadium City will open in the autumn of 2024 in the office tower located in the Nagasaki Stadium City to be created and offered by JAPANET HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
Unlike its three existing centers in Nagasaki prefecture, BPO Center Nagasaki Stadium City will become the base for offering services that combine BPO and DX (digital transformation). With the aim of helping clients achieve DX and pushing the shift towards digital, transcosmos will utilize the center for creating, offering and evolving standard model services with the power of DX. To achieve this goal, the center will deliver service models built on BPaaS (*), data, AI and more. Making the center a DX flagship center in the BPO services domain, transcosmos aims to generate maximum synergy by connecting diverse people and technologies.
(*) BPaaS: Business Process as a Service. Services that combine BPO and SaaS.
Combining people and technology, transcosmos will continue to offer services that underpin clients' business transformation while contributing to the revitalization and development of local communities by creating more job opportunities and driving new ways of working.
