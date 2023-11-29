transcosmos holds a signing ceremony, commemorating the signing of the location agreement for its new BPO Center Nagasaki Stadium to be opened in autumn, 2024

With the aim of helping clients achieve DX and pushing the shift towards digital, transcosmos will utilize the center for creating, offering and evolving standard model services with the power of DX. Post this

Combining people and technology, transcosmos will continue to offer services that underpin clients' business transformation while contributing to the revitalization and development of local communities by creating more job opportunities and driving new ways of working.

(About transcosmos inc.)

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 164 bases across 27 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

