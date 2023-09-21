transcosmos holds an experiential event for the children of its employees at MCM Center Naha

In addition to the fun event for children, the company also offers a technology experiential learning session towards achieving the SDGs

TOKYO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company held an experiential event for the children of its employees at its MCM Center Naha on Sunday, August 20, 2023. The purpose of the event was to create an opportunity for children to learn about the company and the society where their parents work, and to foster parent-child communication. In addition, transcosmos also offered opportunities for children to learn new technologies, letting them go through the metaverse as well as 3DCG experiential learning sessions. Through bringing these opportunities to experience new technologies both to its employees and their children, transcosmos encourages working parents to strike a good balance between work and parenting, and also helps develop the next generation of young talent. Ultimately, transcosmos aims to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Goal 4 Quality Education and Goal 8 Decent Work and Economic Growth.

1. Experiential Event at MCM Center Naha Overview

Summer Festival - Learn about the SDGs through games and experimental events -

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

3DCG experiential learning area (avatar creation, 3DCG lecture, metaverse experience)

Play area (riddle-solving & brain training, Kendama - Japanese cup & ball, picture-story show & reading, bottle up game, goldfish & water balloon scooping)

Creative area (wind-bell making, plastic sheet crafting, coloring & bookmark making, reuse art)

With the aim of increasing parent-children communication opportunities, transcosmos also carried out a workplace tour to let children understand what their parents do at work, thereby encouraging family conversations.

2. About experiential learning towards achieving the SDGs

The event was part of transcosmos's initiative towards bringing a bright future for children through an experiential technology learning workshop for families.

Through this initiative, transcosmos not only explains about new technologies, but also communicates the fun and the potential they bring, and lets the children experience some of the technologies hands-on. By offering opportunities for children to expand their imagination and technology skills, transcosmos helps open up future possibilities for children.

For the experiential event at MCM Center Naha, transcosmos invited Masashi Umehara, the president of transcosmos's service partner Lead U,LLC., and a popular 3DCG lecturer for the Avatar Creation Experience, 3DCG Lecture and the Metaverse Experience sessions. Through conveying not only the technology itself but also the fun the metaverse and 3DCG bring, as well as making children go through the process of creating the metaverse not as a game but as a professional work, transcosmos offered an opportunity for children to discover new possibilities.

In the metaverse world - the theme of the learning session - everyone can choose and be the one they wish to be through an avatar, which enables everyone to act going beyond their gender, age and challenges. In other words, the metaverse world lowers the bar for people who keep a distance from society and personal relationships due to diverse reasons including their physical or mental conditions to engage in social activities. transcosmos believes that this will lead to achieving the SDGs Goal 10 Reduce inequality within and among countries.

3. Future plans

In addition to the experiential learning sessions, transcosmos will continue to work on bringing a sustainable future society through planning and offering a diverse range of seminars, online school programs, and events in collaboration with its partners on the themes of a range of technologies that transcosmos promotes, in particular AI. Please contact us from the link below to find out more about the initiative.

┖ The experiential learning towards achieving the SDGs: https://www.trans-plus.jp/cotra/metaverse_contact

─ About Lead U,LLC.

Company name: Lead U,LLC. Representative: Masashi Umehara

Masashi Umehara is a popular 3DCG lecturer who has more than 200,000 students online. Masashi has created numerous beginner courses for a variety of tools including blender, Unity, Unreal Engine and Roblox. To deliver the experience of creative learning that the current school curriculums do not cover such as 3DCG, Masashi launched an educational online community MANABI Lab (Learning Lab), a community where a variety of creators interacts, and is driving educational activities for both online self-learning and for real-world schools. URL (no translation available): https://manabilab.or.jp

─About transcosmos contact center business in Okinawa

Today, transcosmos runs its contact center business from four centers located in Naha and Okinawa cities. With about 4,500 people all together, transcosmos owns one of the largest contact center services team in the entire Okinawa prefecture. Opened in April 2006, the MCM Center Naha is the only building that transcosmos owns. The center is equipped with five-layers of security, a nursery on the first floor and a breakroom to refresh which accommodates up to 300 people on the 9th floor.

February 2011: Certified as Okinawa Prefecture Work-Life Company

March 2020: Certified as an Okinawa SDGs Partner Company

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 172 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Pull Quote

transcosmos encourages working parents to strike a good balance between work and parenting, and also helps develop the next generation of young talent, aiming to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Goal 4 Quality Education and Goal 8 Decent Work and Economic Growth.

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.