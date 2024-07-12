transcosmos holds opening ceremony, commemorating full-scale launch of Bengaluru Center, India

transcosmos entered the India market in March 2024, offering services from the Bengaluru Center. Now, ready for full-scale operations after starting small three months ago, transcosmos held an opening ceremony with JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization) and its members in India. Post this

Comment from Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to India/the Kingdom of Bhutan.

"Heartiest congratulations on the opening of the Bengaluru center. In 2022, Japan and India set the 5-trillion-yen target of public and private investment and financing from Japan to India in the next five years. Against this backdrop, we are delighted to see transcosmos, a company operating across the globe, entering the India market. Given that the company prioritizes people development, we hope that transcosmos's initiative to employ many talented individuals in India will make a significant contribution to the country's continued economic growth."

Comment from Mr. Toshihiro Mizutani, Director General, JETRO Bengaluru

"As you all are aware, the business activities of Japanese companies in India have become very active over the past few years, and the number of Japanese companies has increased up to 1,400. This figure is still increasing and currently, JETRO is receiving many inquiries from Japanese companies every-day. Most of them are keen to open new bases including local subsidiaries, branches, and representative offices. Currently, about 50% of Japanese companies based in India, are in the manufacturing industry, particularly transportation equipment, like four-wheelers or two-wheelers. But these days, like transcosmos India, there are many Japanese companies that wish to develop a new business field in Bengaluru by utilizing India's abundant IT human resources. As you all know, in India, students tend to be encouraged to go to engineering or medical schools. Also, in India, the ratio of female university students entering the science and engineering department is much higher than in Japan. Now it's said, in Japan, there will be a shortage of approximately 800,000 IT engineers by 2030, and utilizing India's talented IT engineers is becoming extremely important for the further growth of Japanese companies. In this sense, today's transcosmos's new base opening in India is great timing, and I believe that many Japanese companies are paying attention to your company's future activities."

There are as many as 22 official languages in India as well as a number of local languages with tens of millions of native speakers. Building on its expertise the company has developed primarily in Asian countries, transcosmos will build an India business structure to become a CX company that offers new customer experience in a variety of languages. Ultimately, transcosmos aims to enter into areas where those languages are used while helping India solve social challenges the market faces, always working together with clients.

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 181 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.