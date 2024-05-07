transcosmos Improves Company CX Efficiency Through Talkbot in Indonesia

transcosmos believes that a well-curated Customer Experience (CX) is the key to gaining a competitive edge in today's market. In alignment with this conviction, transcosmos is committed to ceaseless innovation and investment in technologies and services that can elevate the quality of CX. Post this

The utilization of talkbot extends beyond the confines of the fintech industry. For instance, transcosmos, a digital business service company in the electronics industry, has harnessed talkbot to conduct customer satisfaction surveys. This exemplifies how technology can be customized to cater to the unique needs of different sectors, fostering more personalized and effective customer interactions.

transcosmos's talkbot service transcends the simplicity of binary yes/no responses. Leveraging advanced technology, talkbot can simulate human-like interactions, such as interpreting and responding to user emotions. This fosters a sense of human connection, rather than interaction with a robot. Moreover, talkbot can delve into the nuances of customer experiences across diverse sectors. In the electronics industry, for example, talkbot are employed in service center operations where they probe into customer satisfaction about service and product quality in after-sales services.

The implementation of transcosmos's talkbot has yielded significant results. Over a span of three months, the company witnessed a 67% surge in operational productivity. Prior to the talkbot, conventional agents could only engage with around two thousand customers. However, with the introduction of the talkbot, the number of successful customer contacts skyrocketed to seven thousand. Additionally, the company managed to alleviate its operational costs by over 60%.

Vice President Director of transcosmos Indonesia, Ardi Sudarto, said, "The incorporation of technologies like talkbot in Customer Experience (CX) strategies is a testament to the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in enhancing efficiency and productivity. Such technologies empower companies to streamline their operations, enrich customer experiences, and ultimately, lay a robust foundation for sustainable growth in the face of fierce competition."

transcosmos believes that a well-curated Customer Experience (CX) is the key to gaining a competitive edge in today's market. In alignment with this conviction, transcosmos is committed to ceaseless innovation and investment in technologies and services that can elevate the quality of CX.

Looking ahead, several technological trends are poised to redefine the landscape of the electronics industry and other sectors. Innovations such as the Internet of Things (IoT), voice assistants, and data-driven personalization are set to gain traction, paving the way for more profound customer experiences. The integration of IoT enables real-time access to product information, voice assistants augment customer service, and data-driven personalization delivers more tailored experiences.

transcosmos Indonesia is a provider of customer experience and digital business services, a subsidiary of transcosmos Inc., a company headquartered in Japan established in 1966. transcosmos Indonesia offers integrated services to support various aspects of clients' businesses, including CX technology. For more information, visit the transcosmos Indonesia website, transcosmos Indonesia Instagram, and transcosmos Indonesia Linkedin.

About transcosmos Indonesia

Established in 2013, transcosmos Indonesia operates within the realms of digital business services and customer experience. With over 3,000 employees spread across three locations in Indonesia-Jakarta, Semarang, and Yogyakarta-transcosmos Indonesia has garnered trust from a diverse clientele spanning multiple industries such as e-commerce, retail, telecommunications, banking, and insurance. transcosmos Indonesia offers a wide range of services including contact center support, digital marketing, e-commerce assistance, data entry, IT support, and more, making it a reliable partner for businesses seeking comprehensive solutions.

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 180 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.