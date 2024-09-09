transcosmos joines RE Action, an initiative run by RE Action Council

RE Action is the renewable energy initiative bringing together local governments, educational and medical institutions, and small to medium-sized enterprises in Japan committed to 100% renewable electricity. Post this

The initiative accelerates change towards 100% renewable electricity in society by member's declaration and implementation and give impact on the market and policies.

RE Action members are required to:

(1) Make a public commitment to sourcing/or having already sourced 100% renewable electricity throughout their entire operations, publicly declaring a target year (by 2050 latest);

(2) Actively involved in policy engagement led by RE Acton Council; and

(3) Report their data annually regarding to electricity consumption and share of renewable electricity.

To achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, transcosmos will take action with the goal to shift to 100% renewable energy as a Group by the same year.

For more information, please visit RE Action website (no translation available) : https://saiene.jp/

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.

