transcosmos joins Make Japan an Advanced Sustainability Transformation Country project

TOKYO, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos hereby announces that the company has become a member of "Japan as an SX Leader" Project advocated by booost technologies, Inc. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Hirokazu Aoi; booost technologies). As a project member, transcosmos will drive corporate Sustainability Transformation (SX).

(the Sustainability 2026 Issue)

All listed companies in Japan will be required to meet the sustainability-related information reporting requirements from the fiscal year starting on April 1, 2026. the Sustainability 2026 Issue refers to the current situation where many of these companies are not ready, and who also lack a sense of urgency to meet the requirements, which may deteriorate their corporate values if they don't act now. With the aim of helping Japanese companies overcome challenges they face today, and increase their presence on a global stage by driving SX and enhancing their corporate value, booost technologies kicked off a project—Make Japan an Advanced SX Country—in November 2024.

Find out more about Make Japan an Advanced SX Country by booost technologies, Inc. here (no translation available): https://booost-tech.com/2026sx

(transcosmos declaration of the Sustainability 2026 Issue)

transcosmos is committed to deliver both its Fundamental Management Philosophy—Client satisfaction is the true value of our company, and the growth of each of our employees creates the value that shapes our future—and the Fundamental Sustainability Policy—Co-create a well-being society with you all. To deliver both, transcosmos is carrying out sustainability management under the medium-term business plan with one of its goals being "Meet expectations of all stakeholders including clients, employees and shareholders, and serve society." Recognizing this project as a highly effective initiative to transform the entire Japanese society in a sustainable way, and that this aligns with the company's corporate philosophy of enhancing its corporate value with the power of IT and digital, transcosmos hereby declares its participation in the project. Together with booost technologies, Inc. and all other project member companies, transcosmos will help clients deliver SX management, and ultimately make the whole of Japanese society an advanced sustainability country.

(transcosmos Sustainability Initiatives)

In 2021, transcosmos established the transcosmos SDGs Committee chaired by the Representative Director & Chairman, and put in place a framework specifically designed to execute its initiatives towards meeting social challenges and expectations with a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. In addition, with the purpose of creating a sustainable society and boosting the well-being of society as a whole, transcosmos has set out its fundamental sustainability policy.

Committed to our purpose of expanding our social impact as a business and ultimately maximize the well-being of society as a whole through solving social challenges, we, transcosmos, are engaging in meaningful business activities to become a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all.

https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/sustainability/sdgs.html

transcosmos SDGs Committee Note, an open media platform (no translation available): https://note.com/tci_sdgs/

(About booost technologies, Inc.)

booost technologies develops and provides a sustainability ERP, "booost Sustainability Cloud," an integrated SX platform. In compliance with global sustainability-related disclosure standards, the platform collects and auto-aggregates sustainability-related information, as well as monitors the data in real time, covering more than 1,200 data points across environmental, social and governance criteria. With data governance features based on global standards, "booost Sustainability Cloud" not only enables companies with a group company structure and supply chain functions to enhance internal controls with multi-layer approval flows, but also helps them obtain third-party assurances. Dividing the process towards the disclosure of sustainability-related information into multiple phases, the platform offers a comprehensive set of features for streamlining and optimizing each task in each phase. Since its initial release, "booost Sustainability Cloud" is now empowering more than 2,000 companies, primarily large enterprises, at more than 192,000 locations across over 85 countries (as of February 2025). booost technologies also runs a sustainability consulting business, contributing to companies in boosting their corporate value by co-promoting their projects under their sustainability transformation (SX) area as their partner.

Visit our website here: https://booost-tech.com/

