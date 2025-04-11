transcosmos joins Mitsubishi Electric's e-F@ctory Alliance and offers DX services in FA area

Co-creates solutions towards digital manufacturing
TOKYO, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos hereby announces that the company has joined eF@ctory Alliance organized by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Mitsubishi Electric), a company which delivers e-F@ctory, an integrated solution using FA (*1) and IT technologies. e-F@ctory Alliance is Mitsubishi Electric's partner program which aims to achieve 'one step ahead' monozukuri, or manufacturing, in collaboration with diverse partners by utilizing e-F@ctory. transcosmos has joined the program as an SI Partner (*2), and will provide DX (digital transformation) in Production Process services that solve challenges and optimize production processes with the power of data.
Despite digitalization in factory floors and production sites progressing in recent years, information inconsistency remains a challenge as data format and data handling processes differ by facility. Mitsubishi Electric's FA and IT integrated solution, e-F@ctory, solves such challenges in production sites to optimize factory floors. transcosmos has been providing services specifically designed for the manufacturing industry for more than 40 years. To bring about DX and streamline production processes, transcosmos will make the most of its proven expertise and utilize information related to production processes in various ways such as digitizing manufacturing-related information, preparing facility data for simulations, helping streamline production processes, creating a 3D model for digital twins, and more.
Being an e-F@ctory Alliance partner, transcosmos will collaborate with Mitsubishi Electric and other alliance partners to deliver high value-added solutions to clients, and ultimately help them boost productivity at production sites.
DX in Production Process service
- Tailored to each client's stage of digitalization, help drive their DX initiatives
- Help clients digitize manufacturing-related information, prepare facility data for simulations, and streamline production processes
- Create a 3D model for digital twins
With the aim of helping clients achieve sustainable growth, transcosmos will deliver DX services designed for the manufacturing industry, including DX in Production Process as part of its engineering transformation service offerings all for the manufacturing industry.
*1 FA: Factory Automation. It refers to a process for automating the production process of a factory and other manufacturing environments.
*2 SI Partner: System Integration Partner. Partners who produce entire production systems and aim to achieve advanced systems integration.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
