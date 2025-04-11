transcosmos joins Mitsubishi Electric's e-F@ctory Alliance and offers DX services in FA area

e-F@ctory Alliance is Mitsubishi Electric's partner program which aims to achieve 'one step ahead' monozukuri, or manufacturing, in collaboration with diverse partners by utilizing e-F@ctory. Post this

DX in Production Process service

Tailored to each client's stage of digitalization, help drive their DX initiatives

Help clients digitize manufacturing-related information, prepare facility data for simulations, and streamline production processes

Create a 3D model for digital twins

With the aim of helping clients achieve sustainable growth, transcosmos will deliver DX services designed for the manufacturing industry, including DX in Production Process as part of its engineering transformation service offerings all for the manufacturing industry.

*1 FA: Factory Automation. It refers to a process for automating the production process of a factory and other manufacturing environments.

*2 SI Partner: System Integration Partner. Partners who produce entire production systems and aim to achieve advanced systems integration.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

