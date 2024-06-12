transcosmos joins the Koshigaya SDGs Partner Registration Program

transcosmos is committed to create and offer a working environment desirable for housewives and families with small children, and has been taking various measures to make the center a place where everyone who wishes to work can join freely despite time constraints. Post this

With the CX Square Koshigaya in place, transcosmos has been creating multiple jobs in Koshigaya city. In addition, transcosmos is committed to create and offer a working environment desirable for housewives and families with small children. To achieve the goal, transcosmos has been taking various measures to make the center a place where everyone who wishes to work - in particular working mothers and families with small children - can join freely despite time constraints by increasing the flexibility of shift schedules, allowing them to work even for a super short timeframe. As a company with a footprint in Koshigaya city, transcosmos supports the city's vision - Sustainable Society and Inclusive Society where Diverse People Thrives - and now, transcosmos has become a registered business under the program.

With the aim of spreading and serving SDGs activities in Koshigaya city, transcosmos will continue to drive its key initiatives and partnership with the city.

Fundamental policy towards achieving SDGs

Guided by our fundamental management philosophy that client satisfaction is the true value of our company and that the growth of each of our employees creates the value that shapes our future, we at transcosmos strive to contribute to the achievement of SDGs through responsible corporate activities and businesses that hinge on people and technology.

Achievements to date

CX Square Koshigaya has created a workplace where everyone who wishes to work - in particular working mothers and families with small children - can join freely despite time constraints. The center is committed to create a workplace desirable for working mothers and families with small children, increasing the flexibility of shift schedules, allowing members to work for a super short timeframe.

transcosmos will take a flexible approach to accommodate changes in employees' workstyles along with the change in their life-stage as children grow. The company aims to offer a working environment tailored to each and every employee, enabling them to transition to full time work as well as moving to a different office within Saitama prefecture as requested. At the same time, each and every one of the transcosmos team works as one and takes small steps to make a difference in society. To that end, transcosmos will continue to engage in, and promote environmental actions such as collecting bottle caps and energy and water saving. transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 181 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

