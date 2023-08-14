transcosmos joins the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) Forum

Going forward, transcosmos will identify and discuss nature-related risks and opportunities. At the same time, transcosmos will drive initiatives to contribute to solving natural capital-related challenges. Tweet this

In addition, with the aim of driving its ESG initiatives to create a sustainable society and enhance its long-term corporate value, transcosmos has set out a fundamental sustainability policy. Under the fundamental sustainability policy, transcosmos is carrying out activities to become a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all with the purpose of boosting the well-being of society as a whole.

In June 2022, transcosmos declared its support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and its recommendations to address climate change. Accordingly, the company disclosed its climate-related financial information aligned with the recommendations of the TCFD in March 2023. Recognizing the importance of natural capital and biodiversity in creating a sustainable society, transcosmos has now joined the TNFD Forum to drive business activities respecting natural capital and biodiversity. Going forward, transcosmos will identify and discuss nature-related risks and opportunities. At the same time, transcosmos will drive initiatives to contribute to solving natural capital-related challenges.

