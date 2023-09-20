transcosmos joins Wakayama Prefecture Corporate Forest project, and kicks off forest conservation initiative

"We will contribute to the town of Aridagawa in both environmental and community activities, committing to fulfil our responsibility as an environmentally-friendly company. We look forward to seeing the enhanced new forest in 10 years from now," says the Director & Vice President of transcosmos. Tweet this

transcosmos will start thinning the forest from 2024 to protect the forest in Aridagawa town. By selectively removing trees and managing the density, this process promotes the growth of remaining trees, thereby drastically increasing the amount of CO2 absorbed by the forest. transcosmos plans to thin 2.27 ha of the forest, and expects to absorb 31 tons of CO2 through this process.

─Overview of the forest conservation and management initiative

(1) Area: transcosmos Forest

A private forest of 2.27ha

342-3, Uchita, Hikogase, Aridagawa town, Arida gun, Wakayama prefecture

(2) Plan: Forest thinning in spring, 2024

Outsource the site management to Kanayacho Forest Association

transcosmos received the following comments from the governor and the mayor at the signing ceremony on September 7, 2023.

Shuhei Kishimoto, Governor of Wakayama Prefecture

We, Wakayama prefecture, have been carrying out the Corporate Forest project for years, and the transcosmos forest marks the 107th corporate forest in our prefecture. Knowing that the late founder of transcosmos had a special connection with our prefecture, we feel an affinity with the company. So, we sincerely appreciate that you, of all companies, have chosen and joined our Corporate Forest project out of numerous community activities taking place across Japan. We also would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your contribution to our economic activities from various aspects. Come what may, Wakayama prefecture is determined to take the lead in decarbonization under the new paradigm of the 21 century. Thank you for your continued support and a close collaboration towards the same goal.

Masataka Nakayama, Mayor of Aridagawa town

transcosmos will be the first company in Aridagawa town which will engage in a forest thinning activity as a Corporate Forest project member. Forest in Aridagawa town occupies about 70% of the whole town. Most of the forest area remains undeveloped after being planted after the Second World War. We are delighted to know that you will develop and manage the forest, allowing more light in, making trees grow thick, and ultimately conserving the environment and making the forest disaster-resilient.

Kenshi Matsubara, Director & Vice President at transcosmos also made the following comment.

As our late founder was from Wakayama prefecture, transcosmos opened its first branch office in Wakayama back in 1974. Since then, we have been offering various services including call centers and back-office services in the prefecture. We have been successful in providing services to many businesses because of all local members' excellent work.

We, as a company, are taking action to address climate change and environmental conservation - two of the greatest challenges in recent years - in line with ISO14001. It is our great honor to engage in the forest thinning project in Aridagawa town. We will contribute to the town of Aridagawa in both environmental and community activities, committing to fulfil our responsibility as an environmentally-friendly company. To remain a company recognized by all our stakeholders and society, we will continue to contribute to creating a sustainable society and environment. We look forward to seeing the enhanced new forest in 10 years from now.

