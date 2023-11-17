transcosmos Korea opens a library in a child welfare facility in Seodaemun-gu district, Seoul

transcosmos Korea will remain committed to always consider what's necessary and take action for creating an environment where children can expand their hopes and dreams to their heart's content. Post this

To begin with, transcosmos Korea set up a small library in the aging child welfare facility and assisted in developing a better, stable learning environment for children by putting wallpapers, floorboards, bookshelves, and tables and chairs in the facility. In addition, the company has donated books, e-book readers and AI speakers so that children with differing ages, needs and wants can make the most of the facility. At the same time, to spark children's interest in reading, transcosmos Korea also planned and executed various programs to encourage reading, including a reading culture week, book reading day, and a reading culture camp. Through such activities that involve emotional experience such as to think and express feelings, transcosmos Korea aimed to inspire children's intellectual curiosity, thereby enhancing their creativity, and thinking and language comprehension skills. transcosmos Korea will remain committed to always consider what's necessary and take action for creating an environment where children can expand their hopes and dreams to their heart's content.

With approximately 10,000 people across 14 locations, transcosmos Korea offers diverse services including contact centers, digital marketing and BPO. transcosmos will continue to enhance initiatives and programs towards solving social challenges while raising awareness and embedding SDGs activities in corporate culture.

About transcosmos Korea

transcosmos Korea, a subsidiary of transcosmos inc., offers extensive professional business process outsourcing (BPO) services that include contact center services, chat services, field services, direct mail (DM) services, direct sales (DS) services, website integration (WI) services, and internet promotion services (IPS) for businesses in the South Korean market.

Established: May, 2001

Number of bases: 14

Number of employees: 10,000 (approximate)

URL: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.kr/ko/main

Download the sales brochure here: http://trans-cosmos.co.kr/ko/news/reportList

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 163 bases across 27 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

