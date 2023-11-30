transcosmos Korea receives COPC Certification for 5 years in a row

The record verifies that the company's efforts in fostering experts in contact center quality management have borne fruit, creating talent who can help global companies achieve their goals such as cost optimization, sales growth, higher service quality and greater CS. Post this

Highly recognized for its ability in offering excellent customer experience by constantly enhancing its operational quality in customer service operations, transcosmos Korea satisfied strict criteria set under the COPC CX Standards, international standards for managing and enhancing customer experience (CX), and has been certified by COPC Inc. for five straight years since 2017.

COPC Inc. also runs COPC CSP Implementation Leader, a training program based on the COPC CX Standards aimed at developing people who can optimize costs, grow sales and enhance service quality and customer satisfaction (CS) - talent that many global companies want. transcosmos Korea has 60 employees who have achieved COPC CSP Implementation Leader certificate, the highest count in the BPO industry in South Korea. The record verifies that the company's efforts in fostering experts in contact center quality management have borne fruit, creating talent who can help global companies achieve their goals such as cost optimization, sales growth, higher service quality and greater CS.

transcosmos Korea will continue to invest in people development and quality enhancement, offer customer services and customer experience that meet global standards, and ultimately help clients enhance CS, optimize costs and expand sales.

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 164 bases across 27 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.