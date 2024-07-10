transcosmos launches campaign aimed at solving social issues Shibuya-ward faces in partnership with Future Design Shibuya and EbuAction

The ultimate goal is to change the target audiences' mindsets, making them reconsider the importance of the city's clean environment as well as improving manners. Post this

■Project plans (examples)

1) Create and publish games on Fortnite, targeting young generations and inbound visitors

While Fortnite attracts many Gen Z and Gen alpha players, many creators are also in the same generation group. transcosmos will work on solving social issues with this co-created plan by involving the young generations.

Game overview: In a town packed with garbage and garbage creatures, players battle to win back a clean, comfortable, and safe city that they used to enjoy.

Scheduled release date: November 1, 2024

Epic Games is not the sponsor, supporter, or operator of this game.

2) Year-round online events

transcosmos will run online events throughout the year. Each event comes with different challenge levels and cityscapes, and there will be live streaming by influencers. The first online event is planned for mid-December.

■SHIBUYA Good Manner Challenge feat. Fortnite supporters and co-creation partners

Future Design Shibuya and transcosmos welcome solution partners who wish to spread the Shibuya Good Manner Project—a project to make Shibuya-ward a safe and secure city with gaming experience on Fortnite—among the young generation and overseas visitors. Partners can enjoy various benefits including partner announcements and advertising on SHIBUYA Good Manner Challenge feat. Fortnite, as well as events that link gaming and real-world activities.

For more details, please contact Future Design Shibuya or transcosmos at the following addresses.

Future Design Shibuya: [email protected]

transcosmos: https://www.trans-plus.jp/cotra/metaverse_contact

■About Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most popular gaming metaverses among the young generations with more than 500 million users worldwide, and its monthly active users surpassed 5 million only in Japan. Fortnite comes with multiple modes going beyond the iconic Battle Royale, such as Zero Build, with which users can create their own all battle experience without building, and a Creative Mode, a mode that allows users to form their unique world. Users can choose and play a variety of worlds with Fortnite.

Users can play Fortnite with PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Android, PCs, and cloud gaming services.

For more details, visit here: http://www.fortnite.com

transcosmos delivers new forms of marketing services designed for young generations to help clients make the most of three leading metaverse platforms, Fortnite, Roblox and ZEPETO. With the aim of evolving the traditional forms of communication, transcosmos is committed to succeed in utilizing the metaverse and other new technologies in the real world. transcosmos also offers metaverse planning support services tailored to distinctive characteristics of each company and local government.

Please contact the company for more details.

◆About Future Design Shibuya

Corporate name: Future Design Shibuya General Incorporated Association

Address: 9F, Shibuya PARCO, 15-1, Udagawa-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0042 Japan

Business: Based on diversity and inclusion, Future Design Shibuya collects ideas and talents of various people who gather in Shibuya, such as people living in Shibuya, workers, learners, visitors, etc., across domains, and through open innovation, society It is a full-scale industry-government-academia-private partnership organization that designs solutions and possibilities for issues.

URL: https://fds.or.jp/en/

◆About EbuAction, inc.

Company name: EbuAction, inc.

Address: No. 104 City Court Meguro 4th Building, 2-10-34, Kami-Osaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 141-0021, Japan

Business: Providing services for businesses to offer solutions on metaverse platforms including Fortnite and Roblox. Co-operating BORDER, a metaverse production studio, with NEIGHBOR Co., Ltd.

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 181 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.