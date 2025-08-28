transcosmos Launches "CX Square Setos" and RPA Services in Semarang, Indonesia

Strategically located at Semarang Town Square (Setos), the new center will deliver world-class customer experience (CX) services by combining cutting-edge technology with top-tier human resources. Post this

The opening of "CX Square Setos" coincides with transcosmos celebrates 12 years of business in Indonesia. Since its establishment as a joint venture between transcosmos inc. and PT Cyberindo Aditama (CBN) in 2013, transcosmos has built a solid reputation as a trusted provider of digital services, contact center solutions, and business process outsourcing (BPO) in Indonesia.

Alongside the opening of the new CX Square, transcosmos introduced its Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services. These services automate manual tasks, such as data entry, invoicing, credit applications, and payroll. In practice, RPA speeds up operations, reducing credit processing from 30 minutes to 5–6 minutes and payroll processing from one week to one day, while improving accuracy, compliance, security, and cost efficiency.

Technology doesn't replace humans; instead, RPA handles repetitive tasks, empowering people to focus on strategic and value-driven roles. This aligns with transcosmos's commitment to nurturing local talent, especially in cities like Semarang. Through this expansion, transcosmos is creating more job opportunities, training programs, and career development pathways for local communities, while also contributing to the growth of the digital ecosystem in Central Java.

Ardi Sudarto, Vice President Director of transcosmos Indonesia, said, "The opening of our second CX Square in Semarang is a clear reflection of our commitment to growing together with Indonesia. As we celebrate our 12th anniversary, we are not just expanding our operational capacity—we are reinforcing our foundation: the collaboration between people and technology. By introducing Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services, we aim to help more companies transform their business processes to become more efficient, accurate, and highly competitive. Semarang is a vital part of transcosmos's future, and we believe local talent will be a major driving force in this journey."

transcosmos has evolved from a traditional contact center provider in the Indonesian market into an integrated digital solutions ecosystem that includes omnichannel CRM, chatbots, AI voicebots, content services, e-commerce support, and now RPA. Notably, the company has earned several accolades, including Platinum Winner for Contact Center Operations and Silver Winner for Employee Engagement at the ICCA Awards—cementing its role as a key player in Indonesia's CX and BPO industries. transcosmos reaffirms its ambition to be a strategic partner for digital transformation in Indonesia.

Established in 2013, transcosmos Indonesia specializes in digital business services and customer experience. The company employs over 4,000 people across three locations in Indonesia: Jakarta, Semarang, and Yogyakarta. Trusted by clients from various industries—including e-commerce, retail, telecommunications, banking, automotive, insurance, and heavy equipment—transcosmos Indonesia offers a wide range of services, including contact center operations, digital marketing, e-commerce support, data entry, IT support, and more.

