transcosmos launches LCM (Lifecycle Management) services on a global scale

TOKYO, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos hereby announces that the company will launch Lifecycle Management (LCM) services that centrally manage IT assets—PC devices and software—throughout their lifecycle from planning, environment setup, procurement, operation, to disposal, to help companies operating globally. With LCM services, transcosmos will help companies visualize their IT assets and optimize operational cycles, and ultimately strengthen their IT general controls and build a secure IT environment globally. Providing LCM services across countries and regions with a particular focus on ASEAN markets, transcosmos will assist clients operating in global markets in solving their challenges in managing IT assets.
Companies operating both in Japan and abroad must consider country-specific operating environments and risks in procuring and managing their IT assets. To date, transcosmos has been providing LCM services in the Japan market, helping companies manage their IT lifecycle centrally including planning, procurement, deployment, operation, to disposal. Building on its expertise, transcosmos now expands LCM service coverage to include other countries and regions with a focus on ASEAN markets, to assist companies in reducing time and efforts related to PC hardware lifecycle management, and strengthen IT governance in each market. In collaboration with its centers in Malaysia, transcosmos will deliver the following services for clients operating on a global stage.
■Key service offerings
PC hardware and other device lifecycle management from procurement to disposal
- Planning: Research and device deployment design
- PC device procurement: Procurement of PC hardware, Windows OS, M365 license, etc.
- Master planning: Common device configuration planning
- Kitting: Device configuration and shipping
- On-site configuration support: On-site and remote configuration support
- Maintenance: Repair request management and loaner device arrangement
- Removal: Collection and removal of devices no longer in use, or devices past expiration date
- Data removal: Data deletion from devices no longer in use
- Reuse/Disposal: Resell and disposal vender arrangement
Centralized license and device management across countries using an IT asset management platform
- Planning: Research and planning related to account security management
- Environment setup: Operating environment setup for M365/IT asset management tools
- Helpdesk: Contact point for users experiencing problems in operating devices or in using ICT environment
- IT asset management: Centralized management for PC, software and license
- Integrated account management: Management and system setups including ID linkage to use the cloud platform
- Security management: Security patching
Through the above services, and day-to-day monitoring including IT asset information updates, incident and request status reporting, as well as adapting to changes in environment and risks, transcosmos will optimize IT asset management processes for clients.
With global LCM services, transcosmos will not only optimize IT asset management in a global environment, but also manage devices safely and securely, thereby minimizing potential risks for clients' future business expansion.
- 1: Visit here for Quick Support Cloud: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/news/230529.html
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 181 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
