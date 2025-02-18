transcosmos launches LCM (Lifecycle Management) services on a global scale

With LCM services, transcosmos will help companies visualize their IT assets and optimize operational cycles, and ultimately strengthen their IT general controls and build a secure IT environment globally. Post this

■Key service offerings

PC hardware and other device lifecycle management from procurement to disposal

Planning: Research and device deployment design

PC device procurement: Procurement of PC hardware, Windows OS, M365 license, etc.

Master planning: Common device configuration planning

Kitting: Device configuration and shipping

On-site configuration support: On-site and remote configuration support

Maintenance: Repair request management and loaner device arrangement

Removal: Collection and removal of devices no longer in use, or devices past expiration date

Data removal: Data deletion from devices no longer in use

Reuse/Disposal: Resell and disposal vender arrangement

Centralized license and device management across countries using an IT asset management platform

Planning: Research and planning related to account security management

Environment setup: Operating environment setup for M365/IT asset management tools

Helpdesk: Contact point for users experiencing problems in operating devices or in using ICT environment

IT asset management: Centralized management for PC, software and license

Integrated account management: Management and system setups including ID linkage to use the cloud platform

Security management: Security patching

Through the above services, and day-to-day monitoring including IT asset information updates, incident and request status reporting, as well as adapting to changes in environment and risks, transcosmos will optimize IT asset management processes for clients.

With global LCM services, transcosmos will not only optimize IT asset management in a global environment, but also manage devices safely and securely, thereby minimizing potential risks for clients' future business expansion.

1: Visit here for Quick Support Cloud: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/news/230529.html

