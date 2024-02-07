transcosmos launches operations and maintenance service for COMPANY®

transcosmos helps businesses further streamline their HR operations and optimize costs, thereby transforming their HR function to a strategic HR. Post this

The new operations and maintenance services will be offered with a shared services model using the company's existing BPO center environments, enabling clients to start using the service quickly. In addition, the services come with a variety of pricing plans - a fixed price with a scheduled maintenance window and pay-as-you-go model suited to clients with huge workload fluctuations - helping clients optimize costs with the right pricing option for their needs.

transcosmos can offer comprehensive services for COMPANY®, from system implementation, BPO services, system upgrades, to operations and maintenance all at one-stop. With the services, transcosmos helps businesses further streamline their HR operations and optimize costs, thereby transforming their HR function to a strategic HR. transcosmos will continue to offer services that underpin clients' business transformation while helping solve social problems through business.

About Works Human Intelligence Co., Ltd.

Works Human Intelligence (WHI) provides various services related to HR including the development, sales and support of COMPANY®, its full-suite HCM system for enterprise, public corporation and public benefit corporations. Covering a wide area of operations related to HCM, including personnel management, payroll, attendance management, and talent management, COMPANY® empowers about 1,200 enterprise groups, and has the No.1 share* in the HR/Payroll operations category in the Japanese ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) market.

*2021 ERP Market - HR/Payroll category: Revenue share by vendor. Source: ITR "ITR Market View ERP Market 2023"

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 166 bases across 27 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

