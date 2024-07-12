transcosmos launches Roblox metaverse services with EbuAction

Releases Future Farms in the Metaverse with Metagri-Labo
TOKYO, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos hereby announces that the company has released metaverse services (*1) on Roblox, one of the most popular metaverse platforms, in partnership with EbuAction. Combining its "trans-DX Service for Metaverse" and metaverse development and design capabilities that BORDER—EbuAction's metaverse production studio—owns, the two companies will provide the metaverse solutions with further enhanced creative and content production service capabilities. Together with EbuAction, transcosmos will deliver marketing plans by utilizing thriving user interaction including in-game avatar communication, in-game economy where players exchange virtual goods as well as real-time communication.
About Roblox
Roblox is a metaverse platform which boasts more than 400 million registered users worldwide. With users from over 180 countries accessing the platform, Roblox's daily active users (DAU) surpassed 77.7 million as of the end of March 2024. Roblox shows explosive popularity, in particular among generation alpha around the world, with elementary school children aged 13 or under making up more than half of its user base.
Roblox is a user-generated content (UGC) platform on which users can not only play games published by others, but also share their own games. This is why Roblox is sometimes referred to as the YouTube of gaming.
Project: Future Farms in the Metaverse with Metagri-Labo
Metagri-Labo, a web3 community for farming, and Mr. Tanji, a creator at the Roblox production studio, NeXtreme Studio, join this project and create farms of the future in the metaverse. The project will also take in ideas from ideathon mainly UGC. By incorporating ideas brought up from ideathon to the metaverse, "Future Farms in the Metaverse" aims to create a chance to engage in farming via ideathon and the metaverse games.
The metaverse is scheduled to be released in autumn this year, and will continue to evolve based on user feedback.
transcosmos will deliver new forms of marketing services designed to target young generations and international markets to help clients make the most of three metaverse platforms, Roblox, Fortnite and ZEPETO. With this new service, transcosmos is committed to succeed in utilizing the metaverse and other new technologies in the real world. transcosmos also offers metaverse planning support services tailored to distinctive characteristics of each company and local government. Please contact below for more details.
About Metagri-Labo
Operating company: NOUJOUJIN CO., LTD.
Address: 3-1520-6, Hasama-cho, Funabashi-shi, Chiba 274-0822 Japan
Business: Marketing support for the farming industry, planning services for web3 farming, and metaverse consulting services
URL (no translation available): https://noujoujin.com/
About EbuAction, inc.
Company name: EbuAction, inc.
Address: Room #104, 4F CITY COURT MEGURO Tower 4, 2-10-34, Kami-osaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 141-0021, Japan
Business: Providing services for businesses to offer solutions on metaverse platforms including Fortnite and Roblox. Co-operating BORDER, a metaverse production studio, with NEIGHBOR Co., Ltd.
About NeXtreme Studio and Mr. Tanji, the creator
Company name: NeXtreme Studio
Business: High-quality Roblox experience development studio. End-to-end development services from planning to production.
URL: https://nextreme.games/
Creator: Tanji
Profile: Tanji started his own business in 2023. Since then, he has been developing Roblox for clients as well as teaching children programming. Before becoming independent, he was with SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. as a creative engineer of FINAL FANTASY series from 2010, and worked on building systems for FF14 and FF16.
