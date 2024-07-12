transcosmos launches Roblox metaverse services with EbuAction

transcosmos will deliver new forms of marketing services designed to target young generations and international markets to help clients make the most of three metaverse platforms, Roblox, Fortnite and ZEPETO, and is committed to succeed in utilizing the metaverse and technologies in the real world. Post this

Project: Future Farms in the Metaverse with Metagri-Labo

Metagri-Labo, a web3 community for farming, and Mr. Tanji, a creator at the Roblox production studio, NeXtreme Studio, join this project and create farms of the future in the metaverse. The project will also take in ideas from ideathon mainly UGC. By incorporating ideas brought up from ideathon to the metaverse, "Future Farms in the Metaverse" aims to create a chance to engage in farming via ideathon and the metaverse games.

The metaverse is scheduled to be released in autumn this year, and will continue to evolve based on user feedback.

transcosmos will deliver new forms of marketing services designed to target young generations and international markets to help clients make the most of three metaverse platforms, Roblox, Fortnite and ZEPETO. With this new service, transcosmos is committed to succeed in utilizing the metaverse and other new technologies in the real world. transcosmos also offers metaverse planning support services tailored to distinctive characteristics of each company and local government. Please contact below for more details.

Metaverse Information Office by transcosmos, specifically designed to support businesses to utilize the metaverse (no translation available): https://transcosmos-meta.jp/

About Metagri-Labo

Operating company: NOUJOUJIN CO., LTD.

Address: 3-1520-6, Hasama-cho, Funabashi-shi, Chiba 274-0822 Japan

Business: Marketing support for the farming industry, planning services for web3 farming, and metaverse consulting services

URL (no translation available): https://noujoujin.com/

About EbuAction, inc.

Company name: EbuAction, inc.

Address: Room #104, 4F CITY COURT MEGURO Tower 4, 2-10-34, Kami-osaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 141-0021, Japan

Business: Providing services for businesses to offer solutions on metaverse platforms including Fortnite and Roblox. Co-operating BORDER, a metaverse production studio, with NEIGHBOR Co., Ltd.

About NeXtreme Studio and Mr. Tanji, the creator

Company name: NeXtreme Studio

Business: High-quality Roblox experience development studio. End-to-end development services from planning to production.

URL: https://nextreme.games/

Creator: Tanji

Profile: Tanji started his own business in 2023. Since then, he has been developing Roblox for clients as well as teaching children programming. Before becoming independent, he was with SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. as a creative engineer of FINAL FANTASY series from 2010, and worked on building systems for FF14 and FF16.

(1*) transcosmos delivers these services as its own business on the Roblox platform.

