transcosmos makes Declaration of DECO Movement, a new National Movement for New and Prosperous Lifestyles toward Decarbonization

Staying true to our fundamental management philosophy that client satisfaction is the true value of our company, we, transcosmos, will co-create a well-being society with all. In addressing climate change, transcosmos will continue to disclose climate-related financial information aligned with the recommendations of the TCFD, while driving forward initiatives that help solve climate-related challenges through our business. Together with all, transcosmos will drive progress on the SDGs/ESG.

Visit here for more information on the DECO Movement, a National Movement for New and Prosperous Lifestyles toward Decarbonization: https://ondankataisaku.env.go.jp/cn_lifestyle/en/

DECO Movement is a newly coined word, combining Decarbonization, which means to reduce CO2 emissions, and Eco, being eco-friendly.

Declaration of DECO Movement is a statement to carry out one of the 1) and 2) above or both actions.

transcosmos Sustainability Initiatives

In 2021, transcosmos established the transcosmos SDGs Committee chaired by the Representative Director & Chairman, and put in place a framework specifically designed to execute its initiatives towards meeting social challenges and expectations with a focus on ESG criteria. In addition, with the purpose of creating a sustainable society and boosting the well-being of society as a whole, transcosmos has set out its fundamental sustainability policy.

Under the fundamental sustainability policy, transcosmos is driving its SDGs initiatives in line with its roadmap. To date, transcosmos has declared its support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and its recommendations to address climate change, and has disclosed climate-related financial information aligned with the recommendations of the TCFD. To become a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all, transcosmos is taking actions to address a range of social challenges related to human rights, corruption, and local communities while enhancing its own corporate governance.

For example, some transcosmos centers are equipped with WOSH, a water reuse hand wash stand that does not need a water supply, and recycling 98% of used water. In addition, to reduce the environmental impact, the company is promoting the use of reusable drink bottles, reusable chopsticks, and reusable shopping bags.

transcosmos will continue to drive initiatives to address social challenges through its superior business activities while maximizing the well-being of society to create a sustainable society.

Contribution to the Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs): https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/sustainability/sdgs.html

transcosmos SDGs Committee Note, an open media platform (no translation available): https://note.com/tci_sdgs/

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 172 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

