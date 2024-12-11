transcosmos makes donation to Miyazaki Prefecture using corporate version of Furusato Nozei

It is designed to encourage young generations and other local citizens to work and stay in the prefecture by providing financial support for expenses related to the repayment of scholarships to young adults and other eligible persons who will join local companies designated by the prefecture. Post this

The donation will be used for the "Scholarship Repayment Support Project for the Creation of HINATA," a project run by Miyazaki Prefecture, the prefecture known as Japan's HINATA, or Japan's sunny place. The Scholarship Repayment Support Project for the Creation of HINATA is designed to encourage young generations and other local citizens to work and stay in the prefecture by providing financial support for expenses related to the repayment of scholarships to young adults and other eligible persons who will join local companies designated by the prefecture. Against the backdrop where declining population in rural areas is becoming a serious problem, Miyazaki Prefecture aims to stimulate the prefecture's economy through this program.

Committed to our purpose of expanding our social impact as a business and ultimately maximize the well-being of society as a whole through solving social challenges, we, transcosmos, are engaging in meaningful business activities to become a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all. Not only as its initiative to promote SDGs but also to show its sincere gratitude for employees and the municipalities where they live, transcosmos will continue to assist initiatives led by local governments by utilizing the corporate version of Japan's hometown tax donation program, the furusato nozei.

transcosmos Contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) (https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/sustainability/sdgs.html)

Guided by our fundamental management philosophy that client satisfaction is the true value of our company and that the growth of each of our employees creates the value that shapes our future, we at transcosmos strive to contribute to the achievement of SDGs through responsible corporate activities and businesses that hinge on people & technology.

transcosmos acknowledges the importance of analyzing and understanding the risks and opportunities inherent in the 17 SDGs and the management strategies related to each of these goals from the perspective of our sustainable growth. Toward this end, we have established the transcosmos SDGs Committee, which is specifically designed for aligning our business and management resources with our SDG initiatives, setting targets, prioritizing social issues of particular significance, and confirming the progress on a regular basis. With the aim of raising awareness and permeating our SDG initiatives, the committee runs various SDG-driven activities both internally and externally including SDGs training courses for our employees (e-learning), internal workshops with the selected members from each function, and more.

