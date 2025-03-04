transcosmos Named 2025 Select Partner in Microsoft Advertising Partner Program

By strengthening its relationship with Microsoft Advertising through Microsoft Advertising Partner Program, certified partners will have even greater access to media information and operational expertise. Post this

By strengthening its relationship with Microsoft Advertising through Microsoft Advertising Partner Program, certified partners will have even greater access to media information and operational expertise. This enables the partners to offer highly effective advertising services to their clients.

With a strong partnership with Microsoft, transcosmos will continue to help a broad range of clients grow their businesses.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 181 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

