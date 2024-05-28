transcosmos named a Noteworthy DX Company 2024 by METI & TSE

As a Global Digital Transformation Partner, enhances initiatives towards higher corporate value and a sustainable society
TOKYO, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos is proud to announce that the company was recognized as a Noteworthy DX Company 2024 under the Digital Transformation Stock Selection (DX Stock) program by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), and the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE).
- About DX Stock
As part of their effort to encourage Japanese companies to strategically utilize IT in order to improve corporate value and fortify competitiveness on a mid- to long-term basis, METI and TSE jointly select DX Stocks each year, i.e. outstanding companies that execute advanced digital transformation (DX) initiatives. In addition, among the selected DX Stocks, companies that have received high overall scores, and ones that carried out noteworthy initiatives are named Noteworthy DX Companies. The Noteworthy DX Company 2024 marked the second time transcosmos won the award after receiving the award in 2022 for the first time.
- transcosmos's DX initiatives
transcosmos's vision is to become the Global Digital Transformation Partner, a partner who helps clients boost productivity and enhance brand value. In other words, building on its business origin - people & technology, the combination of cutting-edge technology and experts - transcosmos aims to evolve its services into outsourcing services that help solve both social and business challenges by adapting to an ever-changing IT environment. The goal of the current Medium-term Business Plan FY2024/3 - FY2026/3 is to become a Technology Solutions Company that helps businesses migrate to cloud as well as optimizing all customer touchpoints and the entire business processes with the power of DX, breaking away from a partial DX. Therefore, DX is the core of transcosmos's business strategy.
This year, transcosmos was named a Noteworthy DX Company 2024 yet again for its contribution to transform society through DX with its various initiatives. In particular, both TCI-DX for Support - a CX platform that covers all digital customer touchpoint - and Digital BPO Services that combine operational excellence and digital technology received high praise.
transcosmos will continue to create DX value as a Global Digital Transformation Partner for clients.
- transcosmos DX (no translation available)
https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/dec/
- transcosmos Digital BPO (no translation available)
https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/bpo/digitalBpo.html
- transcosmos Integrated Report 2023
https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/ir/library/pdf/2023/inte20230929.pdf
- METI announces DX Stocks 2024, Noteworthy DX Companies 2024 and DX Platinum Companies 2023-2025 (no translation available)
https://www.meti.go.jp/press/2024/05/20240527001/20240527001.html
- METI List of the DX Stocks (no translation available)
https://www.meti.go.jp/policy/it_policy/investment/keiei_meigara/dx_meigara.html
- transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.
- Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 181 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
