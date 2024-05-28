transcosmos named a Noteworthy DX Company 2024 by METI & TSE

vision is to become the Global Digital Transformation Partner, a partner who helps clients boost productivity and enhance brand value. In other words, building on its business origin - people & technology, the combination of cutting-edge technology and experts -

aims to evolve its services into outsourcing services that help solve both social and business challenges by adapting to an ever-changing IT environment. The goal of the current Medium-term Business Plan FY2024/3 - FY2026/3 is to become a Technology Solutions Company that helps businesses migrate to cloud as well as optimizing all customer

and the entire business processes with the power of

, breaking away from a partial

. Therefore,

is the core of

business strategy.



was named a Noteworthy

Company 2024 yet again for its contribution to transform society through

with its various initiatives. In particular, both

for Support - a

platform that covers all digital customer

- and Digital

Services that combine operational excellence and digital technology received high praise.



will continue to create

value as a Global Digital Transformation Partner for clients.