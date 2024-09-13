transcosmos named Leader in Everest Group's CXM Services in APAC PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024

The Customer Experience Management (CXM) in APAC –Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 is a detailed assessment of 29 CXM providers in the Asia Pacific region including contact center outsourcing players. Post this

Everest Group is a research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, engineering services, and sourcing. The Customer Experience Management (CXM) in APAC –Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 is a detailed assessment of 29 CXM providers in the Asia Pacific region including contact center outsourcing players. Everest Group assesses and recognizes leaders based on various factors including an ongoing analysis of the CXM services market across all industries and geographies.

As our clients' digital transformation partner, transcosmos offers contact center services, digital marketing services, and BPO services to more than 3,500 companies across a wide range of industry sectors. transcosmos will continue to help our clients expand their sales and optimize costs.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment.Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

