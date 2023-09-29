transcosmos names "Taobao & TMALL Five-Star Partner" for 8 consecutive years

As an e-commerce service provider, transcosmos has been pushing forward initiatives towards digitalization and intelligent business. Through developing and operating digital-powered tools for clients, transcosmos will offer business opportunities and help clients grow their businesses. Tweet this

Amid drastic technological innovation induced by AI and changes in consumer behavior and habits in recent years, matching supply with demand, building a brand mindset, and upgrading digital business all at the same time has become a huge challenge for brands. As an e-commerce service provider, transcosmos has been pushing forward initiatives towards digitalization and intelligent business. Through developing and operating digital-powered tools for clients, transcosmos will offer business opportunities and help clients grow their businesses.

transcosmos will continue to develop creative digital services and innovative solutions focusing on Users, Ecology and Brands, while further deepening the collaboration with Taobao & TMALL DIGITAL Ecological Laboratory. Ultimately, transcosmos will help clients achieve sustainable business growth.

The Taobao & TMALL DIGITAL Ecological Laboratory (Digital Innovative Global Initiatives & Talents Alliance Lab) is an open innovation platform for thousands of ecological laboratories that offer services to Taobao & TMALL brands. Through the Lab, Taobao & TMALL aims to foster innovative and superior business practices and develop digital talents amid global digitalization. The Lab assists Taobao & TMALL eco-partners in developing highly professional digital talents and co-creating innovative best practices by leveraging Taobao & TMALL's abundant digital resources and technological capabilities.





transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. In 2006, the company opened its first call center in Shanghai and started to provide call center services for the Chinese market. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 22 cities in China including Shanghai , Beijing , Tianjin , Hefei , Xi'an , Changsha , Wuhan , Neijiang, Kunshan, Suzhou, Taipei and more. The company offers extensive services such as business process outsourcing (BPO) including contact centers, e-commerce one-stop, customer experience, digital marketing and system development for both Chinese and global brands.

transcosmos China was founded in Shanghai as a digital transformation partner for businesses in 2006 and launched its e-commerce business in 2009. Now, in partnership with platforms such as TMALL, JD, PDD, WeChat, and Douyin, transcosmos China offers a variety of services that include e-commerce store/website development & operations, sales channel development, online and offline data integration, system development, live streaming, virtual human creation, consumer operations, and digitized/intelligent integrated marketing services in the new retail industry (including cross-border e-commerce) to clients in diverse industries including the 3C Industry (Computer, Communications, and Consumer Electronics), cosmetics, apparel, baby care, toy, sports, beverage, musical instruments, homewares, home theater/audio equipment, and more.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 172 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

