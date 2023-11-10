transcosmos now verified as Amazon Ads Partner in the United States

transcosmos America is a leading customer experience management company that helps brands drive growth across all media and devices. transcosmos America's expertise in Amazon Ads was recognized when it was awarded verified Amazon Ad partner status. Post this

"We are excited to be recognized as an Amazon Ads Partner," said Kiyonori Takechi, President and COO at transcosmos America. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment in helping brands achieve their Amazon advertising goals. We look forward to continuing to help our clients grow their businesses on Amazon."

As an Amazon Ads Partner, Transcomos offers a wide range of Amazon advertising services, including:

Media planning and buying

Campaign setup

Campaign management and optimization

Campaign monitoring

Campaign reporting and analytics

Audience management and engagement

Transcomos also helps brands leverage a variety of Amazon ad types, including:

Sponsored Brands

Sponsored Display

Sponsored Products

Video ads

trancosomos America has been managing client accounts on Amazon since 2015 and provides end-to-end ecommerce sales support.

(About transcosmos inc.)

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 164 bases across 27 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

