transcosmos offers a metaverse office to NEXT Staff Service

TOKYO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has offered a metaverse office space to NEXT Staff Service Co., Ltd. (Representative Director: Ryuichi Mori). With this metaverse space, NEXT Staff Service will promote interaction among employees working in offices across Japan, shift to avatar-based metaverse meetings from traditional online meetings, and hold events for hiring and more. transcosmos will introduce new ways of communication built on the metaverse to help NEXT Staff Service address challenges in conveying emotional feelings and nuances in online meetings among employees working remotely, free of time and location constraints. Ultimately, transcosmos helps NEXT Staff Service bolster internal communication.
- Overview of the Metaverse Office
The Metaverse Office for NEXT Staff Service is designed based on the company's real-world office, including the workspace, meeting rooms, office bar, and a garage. In the metaverse, NEXT Staff Service will hold hiring activities and meetings that are currently held in its physical office and telework environments. As remote and hybrid workstyles become increasingly popular, businesses today face various challenges such as disengaging online meetings, loss of spontaneous interactions, and the difficulty in creating and managing a sense of unity among employees. To address such challenges, transcosmos offers a new communication approach powered by the metaverse and verifies the feasibility of new workstyles that metaverse brings. In creating the metaverse office, transcosmos helped NEXT Staff Service in overall project planning, design and technological aspects. For the platform, transcosmos used a web-based metaverse V-air by Urth inc. (Chief Executive Officer: Hiroki Tanaka). The space was designed by R.I.D (REO's IMPLY DESIGN).
- Future Plans for the Metaverse Office
NEXT Staff Service will use and operate the new metaverse space for internal meetings and events, and conduct analysis and a feasibility study. Going forward, the company plans to expand the scope to include external sessions such as consultation sessions, hiring activities, and events, as well as integrating the space with social media.
- Message from Ryuichi Mori, Representative Director, NEXT Staff Service Co., Ltd.
In creating the metaverse office, we have focused on the values that the metaverse brings. Now that we are actually using the space, we have clearer ideas of real value. For example, we have been hiring new graduates primarily in the Kanto region, but now we are hiring in Osaka and Fukuoka as well. The metaverse office is very reasonable and fun as a communication tool, and highly valuable for hiring managers working at different offices across Japan. We also believe that integrating the latest technology into business practices works as a strong branding strategy. By the time the metaverse becomes mainstream, we will be adopting technology of tomorrow, upgrading ourselves and always remaining one step ahead of others.
- About NEXT Staff Service Co., Ltd.
Company name: NEXT Staff Service Co., Ltd.
Representative: Ryuichi Mori
Address: Ebisu Square 1F, 1-23-23, Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Japan
Business: Business process outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, temporary staffing & temp-to-perm staffing, employment service for foreigners, and management consulting
URL (no translation available): https://nextss.co.jp/
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 166 bases across 27 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
