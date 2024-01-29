transcosmos offers a metaverse office to NEXT Staff Service

"By the time the metaverse becomes mainstream, we will be adopting technology of tomorrow, upgrading ourselves and always remaining one step ahead of others," said the Representative Director, NEXT Staff Service Co., Ltd. Post this

About NEXT Staff Service Co., Ltd.

Company name: NEXT Staff Service Co., Ltd.

Representative: Ryuichi Mori

Address: Ebisu Square 1F, 1-23-23, Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Japan

Business: Business process outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, temporary staffing & temp-to-perm staffing, employment service for foreigners, and management consulting

URL (no translation available): https://nextss.co.jp/

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 166 bases across 27 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

