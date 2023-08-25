transcosmos offers a metaverse service to JAPAN POST INSURANCE

Releases Kanpo-kun's Home, a family-friendly metaverse space
TOKYO, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company offered and opened a metaverse space, Kanpo-kun's Home to JAPAN POST INSURANCE Co., Ltd. (Director and President, CEO, Representative Executive Officer: Kunio Tanigaki; Japan Post Insurance) on Friday, July 28, 2023. The metaverse space can be accessed from Japan Post Insurance's Parenting Support webpage, where the company delivers family-friendly contents. This marks the first permanent web-based metaverse service in the life insurance industry in Japan*. By offering a space where parents and children can communicate while sharing a metaverse experience, Japan Post Insurance supports children's healthy growth and development.
- Abut Kanpo-kun's Home
Kanpo-kun's Home offers an environment where pre-school children can enjoy time by themselves as well as play with others. In the virtual world, children can play a treasure hunt, do radio taiso exercises, and more, with Kanpo-kun and Yume-chan, Japan Post Insurance's brand mascots. The metaverse space is built on a platform which not only enables users to access via VR headsets but also via smartphone and desktop browsers. So, users can join the world right from the URL shown below. transcosmos, Urth inc. (Chief Executive Officer: Hiroki Tanaka), and Chiaki Uematsu Architectural Design Office (President: Chiaki Uematsu) have built the space from planning to designing. In addition, to make everyone enjoy the metaverse safely and securely, the companies have set the terms of use under the supervision of the SAKURA Law Office (Lawyer and Representative: Kenshiro Michishita).
- Parenting Support page (no translation available): https://www.jp-life.japanpost.jp/kosodate/index.html
- Kanpo-kun's Home (no translation available): https://v-air.world/proxy-room/ed5828fb-4c89-4bcd-bfe8-07a7da34a2ce
- Future plan
transcosmos will add and update fun content for both parents and children based on the findings from service usage patterns and surveys about Kanpo-kun's Home, a space that brings co-experience for parents and children. At the same time, building on the metaverse's potential in creating a diverse range of worldviews, transcosmos will deliver the right metaverse space designed for Japan Post Insurance, and assist the company in managing the space.
transcosmos will drive its initiatives in helping companies and organizations across industries create new ways of communication powered by the metaverse.
- About JAPAN POST INSURANCE Co., Ltd.
Company name: JAPAN POST INSURANCE Co, Ltd. Representative: Kunio Tanigaki
Address: OTEMACHI PLACE WEST TOWER 3-1, Otemachi 2chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8794, Japan
Business: Life insurance business
URL: https://www.jp-life.japanpost.jp/english/index.html
- About Urth inc.
Company name: Urth inc. Representative: Hiroki Tanaka
Address: Waseda University entrepreneurship Center, 1-22-3, Nishiwaseda, Shinjuku, Tokyo 169-0051 Japan
Business: IT and architectural services, etc.
URL (no translation available): https://u-rth.com/information/
- About Chiaki Uematsu Architectural Design Office
Company name: Chiaki Uematsu Architectural Design Office Representative: Chiaki Uematsu
Address: Toranomon Business Tower 15F, 1-17-1, Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-6490 Japan
Business: Architectural design, supervision and consulting (including interior and signage design)
URL (no translation available): http://chiakiuematsu.com/
- About SAKURA Law Office
Name: SAKURA Law Office Lawyer and Representative: Kenshiro Michishita
Address: Ark Hills South Tower 4F, 1-4-5, Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-0032 Japan
Business: Deals with a range of emerging legal areas including WEB3, the metaverse, NFT, DAO, AI and Blockchain ahead of others in Japan.
URL (no translation available): https://sakura-lawyers.jp/
- Source: Market research by JAPAN POST INSURANCE Co., Ltd. (at the time of this press release)
About transcosmos inc.
transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 171 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/
