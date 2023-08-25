transcosmos offers a metaverse service to JAPAN POST INSURANCE

transcosmos will add and update fun content for both parents and children based on the findings from service usage patterns and surveys about Kanpo-kun's Home, and deliver the right metaverse space designed for Japan Post Insurance, and assist the company in managing the space. Tweet this

Future plan

transcosmos will add and update fun content for both parents and children based on the findings from service usage patterns and surveys about Kanpo-kun's Home, a space that brings co-experience for parents and children. At the same time, building on the metaverse's potential in creating a diverse range of worldviews, transcosmos will deliver the right metaverse space designed for Japan Post Insurance, and assist the company in managing the space.

transcosmos will drive its initiatives in helping companies and organizations across industries create new ways of communication powered by the metaverse.

About JAPAN POST INSURANCE Co., Ltd.

Company name: JAPAN POST INSURANCE Co, Ltd. Representative: Kunio Tanigaki

Address: OTEMACHI PLACE WEST TOWER 3-1, Otemachi 2chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8794, Japan

Business: Life insurance business

URL: https://www.jp-life.japanpost.jp/english/index.html

About Urth inc.

Company name: Urth inc. Representative: Hiroki Tanaka

Address: Waseda University entrepreneurship Center, 1-22-3, Nishiwaseda, Shinjuku, Tokyo 169-0051 Japan

Business: IT and architectural services, etc.

URL (no translation available): https://u-rth.com/information/

About Chiaki Uematsu Architectural Design Office

Company name: Chiaki Uematsu Architectural Design Office Representative: Chiaki Uematsu

Address: Toranomon Business Tower 15F, 1-17-1, Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-6490 Japan

Business: Architectural design, supervision and consulting (including interior and signage design)

URL (no translation available): http://chiakiuematsu.com/

About SAKURA Law Office

Name: SAKURA Law Office Lawyer and Representative: Kenshiro Michishita

Address: Ark Hills South Tower 4F, 1-4-5, Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-0032 Japan

Business: Deals with a range of emerging legal areas including WEB3, the metaverse, NFT, DAO, AI and Blockchain ahead of others in Japan .

URL (no translation available): https://sakura-lawyers.jp/

Source: Market research by JAPAN POST INSURANCE Co., Ltd. (at the time of this press release)

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 171 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.