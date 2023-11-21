transcosmos opens a new contact center in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, China

"From our new Zhengzhou Center, we will offer highly valuable contact center services to our clients, building on our mature digital intelligence solutions including data analytics, customer service and quality management," said the General Manager of transcosmos China. Post this

In June 2023, the Zhengzhou Center began its operations on a trial basis with about 400 workstations. Now, the center offers high-value added customer services to leading brands in the auto, 3C (Computer, Communication and Consumer Electronics), and internet industries via its Contact Center Digital Intelligence Solutions, helping clients reduce and streamline costs and optimize CX (Customer Experience).

Zhengzhou Tianjian Lake AIOT Industrial Park, where the Zhengzhou Center located, is fully equipped with facilities such as restaurants, eateries, supermarkets, gyms, and book bars, enabling young employees to enjoy a convenient and comfortable life as they wish without leaving the park.

"transcosmos entered the Chinese market in 1995. Since then, we have been operating in China for 28 years," Eijiro Yamashita, head of Global Business Headquarters at transcosmos and CEO at transcosmos China said at the ceremony. "China is one of the highest priority overseas markets for transcosmos. The opening of this Zhengzhou Center signifies our further growth in China, which in turn shows our confidence in the future of the Chinese market."

"As a globally prominent BPO services provider, we, transcosmos, are always committed to offering highly valuable BPO services to our clients," Toshiya Okada, General Manager at transcosmos China said. "From our new Zhengzhou Center, we will offer highly valuable contact center services to our clients, building on our mature digital intelligence solutions including data analytics, customer service and quality management. Ultimately, we will contribute to our clients in enhancing their market insights and competitive advantage."

─Zhengzhou Center Overview

Business start date: October 2023

Number of seats: More than 400 (at the time of opening), to be increased up to 1,000

Location: Zhengzhou Tianjian Lake AIOT Industiral Park, High-tech Industrial Development Zone, Zhengzhou City, Hunan Province, China

Services: Contact center services that support every channel and communication scenario, 24/7,via call and chat

With the opening of Zhengzhou Center, transcosmos China will further enhance its company-wide service delivery network. Aiming to become the digital transformation (DX) partner who assists clients in achieving success, transcosmos China will continue to help clients optimize and streamline costs while improving customer experience with the power of its cutting-edge digital intelligence technologies.

─transcosmos history in China

transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. In 2006, the company opened its first call center in Shanghai and started to provide call center services for the Chinese market. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 23 cities in China including Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Hefei, Xi'an, Changsha, Wuhan, Neijiang, Kunshan, Zhengzhou, Suzhou, Taipei and more. The company offers extensive services such as business process outsourcing (BPO) including contact centers, e-commerce one-stop, customer experience, digital marketing and system development for both Chinese and global brands.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 164 bases across 27 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

