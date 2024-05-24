transcosmos opens BPO Center Sapporo Kita-Hachijyo to help the construction industry drive DX from planning to utilizing digital on-site

The industry-specific digital services span from project planning, implementation, to embedding digital tools into on-site operations. In addition to using industry-common tools, transcosmos also develops tools tailored for each individual client to solve challenges they face in each process. Post this

Construction sites have become increasingly digitalized with proactive use of ICT tools. Yet, many businesses struggle to embed the tools into on-site operations and thus cannot collect or create necessary digital information, failing to fully utilize the tools. Building on its proven record in offering construction management and BIM-related services, transcosmos, in partnership with its affiliate APPLIED TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD., provides circular services specifically for the construction industry to help the industry utilize digital technologies and tools. The industry-specific digital services span from project planning, implementation, to embedding digital tools into on-site operations. In addition to using industry-common tools, transcosmos also develops tools tailored for each individual client to solve challenges they face in each process. Ultimately, transcosmos helps clients optimize the entire business process. As a new center that offers circular services for the construction industry, the new BPO Center Sapporo Kita-Hachijo will provide services that assist clients in solving their challenges.

■BPO Center Sapporo Kita-Hachijo Overview

Location: Kita-ku, Sapporo city, Hokkaido, Japan

Number of workstations: 280

Business start date: April, 2024

Services: Services for the construction industry, to BIM services, and Construction Digital BPO services

transcosmos will help the construction industry embrace accelerating digital transformation (DX) while contributing to society in achieving DX towards a smart city.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 181 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

