transcosmos opens Chihlee Center, its 2nd operations center in Taiwan

Chihlee Center is located in the Chihlee University of Technology, which is only 1.2 km away from the Jiangzicui Center. The proximity of the two center locations - about a five-minute ride either by car or bicycle - allows the centers to support each other in handling peak times and urgent cases by sharing agents, which ensures highly stable center operations more than before. On top of this, through the collaboration with the Chihlee University of Technology, the new center offers students an environment for them to have a part-time job within the university premises as well as job opportunities after graduation. With this industry-academia partnership, transcosmos will secure people efficiently and stably by hiring motivated, talented people.

Chihlee Center Overview

Number of workstations: 54 (as of November 2023 )

Supported languages: Chinese (Mandarin), Taiwanese, Japanese and English

Supported channels: Phone, email, chat, and social media

Services: Contact center and e-commerce one-stop services

On November 30, transcosmos held a Chihlee Center opening ceremony inviting three management members of the Chihlee University of Technology including the President, Dr. Ju-Long Chen.

"With the aim of offering an innovative business education, the Chihlee University of Technology has always been developing novel educational models along with the evolution of business models and technologies," Dr. Ju-Long Chen, President of the Chihlee University of Technology said. "In addition, to build a base for industrial education, we also nurture professional talent equipped with competitive skills and capabilities in new businesses and technologies required for each industry, and offer various practical scenarios. This, coupled with our unique curriculum including internship programs, enables our students to access the job market seamlessly.

For example, we have internship programs partnering with e-commerce businesses such as PChome and Shopee, companies that utilize live streaming for their digital marketing activities. Also, we have not only opened new applied learning courses covering emerging topics such as drones, smart logistics and creative thinking, but we also collaborate with industries. Through this industry-academia partnership with related associations and other parties, we offer our students various practical learning opportunities such as operating drones, holding group drone exhibitions and logistics drone exhibitions, and more. Moreover, to embrace ubiquitous financial services in the future, we are creating a practical learning environment designed for Scenario Finance, a new financial service approach that proposes financial products that best fit the needs of customers based on their actions, and are actively taking part in developing talent for major financial institutions.

As part of our wide variety of initiatives, we will open the Chihlee Center together with transcosmos Taiwan. We have high expectations for the center to offer more internship and job opportunities for students."

At the opening ceremony

From left: Amos Chou, Chief Operating Officer at transcosmos Taiwan; Dr. Chin-Hsien Hsieh, Vice President of the Chihlee University of Technology; Dr. Ju-Long Chen, President of the Chihlee University of Technology; Shen-Shue Liang, Chairman of the Chihlee University of Technology; Eijiro Yamashita, Director & Senior Corporate Executive Officer at transcosmos inc.;

Charlene Lien, General Manager at transcosmos Taiwan; Motoya Tanaka, Corporate Senior Officer at transcosmos inc.; Takashi Nakamoto, Director at transcosmos inc.

The Chihlee University of Technology was ranked No.1 in the "Survey of Enterprises' Favorite Universities of Technology" by Taiwan's job search website 1111 Manpower Bank for eight straight years from 2016 to 2023. In addition, the university has also been recognized as "Excellent Academic Industry Partner" by Chinese Institute of Engineers in 2022 for six years in a row. As of 2023, the university has 8,027 students, of which 416 students belong to the Department of Applied Japanese, showcasing its abundant talent pool.

Find out more about the Chihlee University of Technology here: https://englishweb.chihlee.edu.tw/index.php

In 2023, transcosmos Taiwan reinforced its management structure. Led by the new general manager Charlene Lien who has a wealth of experience and network in both Japan and overseas, transcosmos Taiwan aims to grow its business in the market. Building on the achievements in Japan, transcosmos Taiwan will continue to provide diverse services tailored to the Taiwanese market, thereby helping clients grow e-commerce sales, boost brand recognition and optimize costs.

(About transcosmos inc.)

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 166 bases across 27 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

