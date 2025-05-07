transcosmos opens new operations centers in South Korea

To accommodate growing business and address capacity shortages, transcosmos has opened the two centers with 900 workstations. Post this

transcosmos has opened Guro Center 2 and 3 with 900 workstations to attract new clients, and address capacity shortages as business with existing clients continues to increase. Including the workstations at the existing Guro Center 1, the company now has an extensive contact center network with more than 1,200 workstations in the Guro area. The company will further enhance its service delivery capacity while ensuring business continuity and operational efficiency at the same time.

To make Guro Center 2 and 3 pleasant and stable workplaces for employees, transcosmos carefully designed and developed the centers taking into consideration the locations and day-to-day operations after opening. The centers are located within a five-minute walk from Guro Digital Complex station on the Seoul Subway line 2, ensuring an easy commuting for employees. In addition, multiple bus routes and transport links provide excellent access across Seoul. Set near the Guro Digital Complex–major business district in the southwest of Seoul—the centers provide good access to business infrastructures, not to mention convenient facilities, ensuring high productivity.

Another distinctive feature is the centers' working environment that comes with various employee welfare facilities and spaces that support and encourage collaborative work. To assist employees in being productive at work and communicating with other members effectively at the same time, the centers offer employee lounges to relax and recharge, as well as small meeting rooms for team-level quick catch-up meetings. There are also training and learning facilities in all sizes to prepare for surges in demand, in particular for peak seasons during summer holidays, as well as nap rooms for employees to refresh and recover.

With the opening of additional two centers, the expanded center network now has a total of 1,200 workstations in the Guro area, solidifying its business foundation as the central business location in a metropolitan area of South Korea. Building on a stable infrastructure, transcosmos will offer flexible services to meet the needs of clients, and continue to enhance its well-structured operations to elevate its service quality.

With around 10,000 people, transcosmos Korea is empowering more than 350 clients in Korea with its business process outsourcing (BPO) services specifically optimized for each industry. The services include IT solutions development, e-commerce, digital marketing, field services (FS), management of lifelong learning institutes and education consulting, contact center opening and management, direct mail (postal delivery), omnichannel system development and management (mobile, e-mail, postal delivery), and more. Offering optimum services for each individual client across industries and sectors, transcosmos Korea helps clients optimize costs and boost sales, productivity and customer satisfaction (CS).

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 185 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

