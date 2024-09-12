transcosmos partners with Global-e in South Korea following Japan

By utilizing Global-e's big-data business intelligence models and streamlined logistics, merchants can optimize their cross-border ecommerce offering to boost international traffic conversion rates, while opening up new opportunities in markets across the globe. Post this

transcosmos offers comprehensive e-commerce services, driving forward digital transformation capabilities and helping businesses enhance their global online retail offerings. Since forming a partnership in Japan in 2021, Global-e and transcosmos have attracted a diverse range of retailers and brands with their service capabilities, and helped their success in the Middle East and Latin America, not to mention Asia, the United States, and Europe. Now, as the pace of globalization accelerates among Korean retailers and brands, the two companies have formed a partnership in the market following Japan. transcosmos will help retailers and brands in both Japan and South Korea grow their cross-border e-commerce business with its simple, cost-effective services.

About Global-e

Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, direct-to-consumer global e-commerce. The chosen partner of hundreds of brands and retailers across the United States, EMEA and APAC, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: http://www.global-e.com

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 182 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

