transcosmos provides its API integration platform, trans-Re:Connect, to AI real estate investment service RENOSY

transcosmos helped RENOSY renovate and rebuild its system by providing trans-Re:Connect. The renewed system allows RENOSY to consolidate all information related to owners and tenants including their past inquiries by integrating trans-Re:Connect and Salesforce. More specifically, trans-Re:Connect consolidates all chat support history into Salesforce, where the information will be centrally managed together with other inquiry logs. Once integrated in Salesforce, all information will be sorted by attributes, such as owner and tenant, and by individual, and then managed separately together with their past data. What's more, by deploying chatbot to support LINE and other text-based inquiries, the new system allows RENOSY to become the first responder, providing optimum support tailored to each individual based on their attributes and other information by immediately matching data stored in Salesforce.

(The AI real estate investment service "RENOSY")

"RENOSY" is an AI real estate investment service that leverages technology to provide one-stop support for property acquisition, management, and sale. Its product lineup is expanding to include condominiums, apartments, and single-family houses.According to research conducted by Tokyo Shoko Research, RENOSY was No.1 nationwide in terms of investment condominium sales revenues (*1) and acquisition (*2).

(GA Technologies overview)

Company name: GA technologies Co., Ltd.

Representative: Ryu Higuchi

URL: https://www.ga-tech.co.jp/en/

Headquarters: Sumitomo Real Estate Roppongi Grand Tower 40F, 3-2-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-6290, Japan

Established:March 2013

Business: -Development and operations of AI real estate investment service "RENOSY"

-Development of BtoB SaaS Prop Tech product series

Main group companies: ITANDI Inc., Shenjumiaosuan Inc., Spica Consulting Inc., RW OpCo, LLC, etc. Total: 55 companies

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 185 bases across 36 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

