transcosmos publishes MITSUYA CIDER FACTORY TYCOON on Roblox with Asahi Soft Drinks

Reproducing the manufacturing process of MITSUYA CIDER in a virtual space, the game presents a learning factory experience. As an Asahi Soft Drinks factory staff, players can experience part of the work processes through playing the game, from mixing ingredients to filling a bottle, to shipping, as well as gain in-depth knowledge. The content enables players to gain a deeper understanding of soft drink manufacturing processes in a fun way.

This project also offers an independent research worksheet to summarize lessons learned in the game, which primary school students can use for their summer break independent research projects.

In addition, a factory tour guide at Asahi Soft Drinks Akashi Factory introduces the worldview of MITSUYA CIDER—one of the most popular soft drinks for more than 100 years—the history behind the product, and manufacturing process via YouTube Live during gameplay. In this streaming event, players can enjoy quiz and Q&A sessions that only livestreaming can offer.

(Visit Metaverse Factory Experience Special page to find out more about the event: https://www.asahiinryo.co.jp/entertainment/metaverse_factory/)

Game overview

Title: MITSUYA CIDER FACTORY TYCOON

Genre: Tycoon game

Description: Players run their own MITSUYA CIDER factory and experience the MITSUYA CIDER manufacturing process in a virtual space. The game comes with attractive features that are specific to metaverse games such as expanding their world. For example, players can save "fan points" based on their manufacturing performance, with which they can upgrade facilities, and more. The more one plays, the more new flavors will be unlocked, expanding the scope of manufacturing, so players can enjoy the process of finding their favorite MITSUYA CIDER by replaying the game.

URL: https://www.roblox.com/ja/games/118609201152305

Charge: Basically, free to play

Release period: From 10:00 Friday, July 18, 2025 to 18:00 Sunday, August 31, 2025

Note that the release period may be extended or shortened, and the content may be changed without prior notice.

Platform: Roblox

transcosmos operates this game as its own business on the Roblox platform.

Comment from each company

Mr. Shuichi Sugane, General Manager, Corporate Communication Department, Asahi Soft Drinks Co., Ltd.

With three 100-year brands—MITSUYA, CALPIS, and WILKINSON—we know the value of continuation. MITSUYA CIDER FACTORY TYCOON started from our passion to create a place where children who will shape the future can enjoy the experience of soft drink manufacturing that only we can offer.

With the planning and development capabilities of transcosmos and EbuAction, players can enjoy a new factory experience unique to the Metaverse. We hope this new experience will turn as many players as possible into our fans.

Jin Mitsuda, Manager, Metaverse Promotion Department & Metaverse Evangelist, CX Business Promotion Division, CX Business Headquarters, transcosmos inc.

With this MITSUYA CIDER FACTORY TYCOON project, we aim to offer a "learning-based brand experience model," that enables not only MITSUYA CIDER fans but also Roblox players across 180 countries worldwide to tour around an Asahi Soft Drinks factory and experience the company's passion towards manufacturing while immersing themselves in the game. Making the most of insights accumulated in the Roblox platform, we will promote the creation of a new fan community that connects the taste of delight and safety to next generations with Asahi Soft Drinks by offering an augmented experience connecting online and offline.

Mr. Keita Noda, President & CEO, EbuAction, inc.

Led by our competitive creative team, primarily composed of generation Z, we have been creating new brand experiences in the metaverse gaming worlds like Roblox. Now, combining our planning and development capabilities well-versed in the Roblox platform and transcosmos's deep user insights, we have created a highly immersive game which makes everyone absorbed in the worldview of Asahi Soft Drinks. We are confident that this new brand experience that only Roblox can offer will surprise and delight you all.

