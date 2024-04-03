transcosmos received a certificate of appreciation for its donation to Sapporo city using the corporate version of furusato nozei, Japan's hometown tax donation program

Taking this opportunity, transcosmos co-creates services that promote the employment of persons with disabilities and ultimately contribute to the creation of a sustainable society. Post this

transcosmos entered into Sapporo city in 1980. Today, the company provides CX services including contact centers and digital marketing and BPO services with approximately 6,100 members across 14 locations in the city. transcosmos strongly agrees with Sapporo city's policy - support persons with disabilities and carry forward initiatives to help promote such individuals in living independently. transcosmos made the donation to demonstrate the company's commitment to support Sapporo city government's initiatives in the community where many of its employees live and work, and to express its gratitude to the government for supporting its business over the years.

The donation to Sapporo city will be used for an advanced ICT skills training course for persons with disabilities working at private companies to help them acquire skills for creating corporate websites, programming, etc. under the Digital Transformation Project for Persons with Disabilities Reskilling Program, a job assistance program run by Sapporo city. Taking this opportunity, transcosmos co-creates services that promote the employment of persons with disabilities and ultimately contribute to the creation of a sustainable society.

The corporate version of furusato nozei is Japan's hometown tax donation system launched in the fiscal year 2016. The system is designed to enable companies to support local governments' regional revitalization efforts. With the system, corporate tax filers who make donations to approved regional donation plans will be able to claim a tax credit against corporate, enterprise, and inhabitants taxes in addition to taking a deduction from corporate tax. transcosmos has used the system and made donations to the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake Memorial Museum - A Corridor of Memories, a museum in Kumamoto prefecture as well as to KUMAMOTO VOLTERS, the professional basketball team in the prefecture operated by Kumamoto Basketball Co., Ltd.

Committed to our purpose of expanding our social impact as a business and ultimately maximize the well-being of society as a whole through solving social challenges, we, transcosmos, are engaging in meaningful business activities to become a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all. Not only as its initiative to promote SDGs but also to show its sincere gratitude for employees and the municipalities where they live, transcosmos will continue to assist initiatives led by local governments by utilizing the corporate version of Japan's hometown tax donation program, the furusato nozei.

■transcosmos Contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) (https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/sustainability/sdgs.html)

Guided by our fundamental management philosophy that client satisfaction is the true value of our company and that the growth of each of our employees creates the value that shapes our future, we at transcosmos strive to contribute to the achievement of SDGs through responsible corporate activities and businesses that hinge on people&technology.

transcosmos acknowledges the importance of analyzing and understanding the risks and opportunities inherent in the 17 SDGs and the management strategies related to each of these goals from the perspective of our sustainable growth. Toward this end, we have established the transcosmos SDGs Committee, which is specifically designed for aligning our business and management resources with our SDG initiatives, setting targets prioritizing social issues of particular significance, and confirming the progress on a regular basis. With the aim of raising awareness and permeating our SDG initiatives, the committee runs various SDG-driven activities both internally and externally including SDGs training courses for our employees (e-learning), internal workshop with the selected members from each function, and more.

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 181 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.