transcosmos received Medal with Dark Blue Ribbon and certificate of appreciation for its donation to Sapporo city

transcosmos entered Sapporo City in 1980. Today, the company provides CX services including contact centers and digital marketing and BPO services with approximately 6,500 members across 15 locations in the city. transcosmos strongly agrees with Sapporo City's policy—support persons with disabilities and carry forward initiatives to help promote such individuals in living independently. transcosmos made the donation to demonstrate the company's commitment to support Sapporo City government's initiatives in the community where many of its employees live and work, and to express its gratitude to the government for supporting its business over the years.

The donation to Sapporo City will be used for an advanced ICT skills training course for persons with disabilities working at private companies to help them acquire skills for creating corporate websites, programming, etc. under the DX Reskilling Business for Persons with Disabilities, a job assistance program run by Sapporo City. Taking this opportunity, transcosmos co-creates services that promote the employment of persons with disabilities and ultimately contribute to the creation of a sustainable society.

The corporate version of furusato nozei is Japan's hometown tax donation system launched in the fiscal year 2016. The system is designed to enable companies to support local governments' regional revitalization efforts. With the system, corporate tax filers who make donations to approved regional donation plans will be able to claim a tax credit against corporate, enterprise, and inhabitants taxes in addition to taking a deduction from corporate tax. transcosmos has used the system and made donations to support various initiatives led by local governments, including the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake Memorial Museum—A Corridor of Memories, a museum in Kumamoto prefecture; KUMAMOTO VOLTERS, a professional basketball team in the prefecture operated by Kumamoto Basketball Co., Ltd.; Scholarship Repayment Support Project for the Creation of HINATA, a project run by Miyazaki Prefecture; and Miyagi Coastal Project (Miyagi Coastal Forest Restoration Project), a project Miyagi Prefecture is working on.

Committed to our purpose of expanding our social impact as a business and ultimately maximize the well-being of society as a whole through solving social challenges, we, transcosmos, are engaging in meaningful business activities to become a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all. Not only as its initiative to promote SDGs but also to show its sincere gratitude for employees and the municipalities where they live, transcosmos will continue to assist initiatives led by local governments by utilizing the corporate version of Japan's hometown tax donation program, the furusato nozei.

Sapporo City DX Reskilling Business for Persons with Disabilities

https://www.city.sapporo.jp.e.ain.hp.transer.com/shogaifukushi/syurou/dxresliling.html

https://dx-sapporo.com/ (no translation available)

Partnership with Seitaro Design

More than 100 disabled creators including designers and website engineers at transcosmos are collaborating with Seitaro Design, a design office working on solving social challenges with the power of design, designing and creating admission flyers and a landing page together for the Sapporo City Digital Transformation Reskilling Project for Persons with Disabilities. transcosmos plans expand the scope of the partnership with Seitaro Design going forward.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 185 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

