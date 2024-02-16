transcosmos receives a 1-star rating in METI's awareness survey on business activities aimed at solving social challenges

Building on its experience in its core contact center business, transcosmos has been working on creating new rules for the counseling industry sharing in collaboration with extensive parties. The company's efforts have received high acclaim from METI, and were granted the 1-star award. Post this

transcosmos will further drive its initiatives toward solving social challenges through its business activities. In addition, the company will set a new target to its business strategy - grow by rule-making - and will work towards forming new markets.

[Awareness survey on business activities aimed at solving social challenges by METI]

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has defined capabilities that companies must possess to form new markets and solve social challenges through their business activities as market formation potential. METI expects companies to include a rule-making strategy to their business strategy and create and grow new markets. The ultimate goal is to penetrate this approach across the business world and make them act on this approach.

METI has developed Market Formation Potential Index Ver. 2.0, as a tool for a company to visually represent its organizational rule-making capability through a specific project. For companies to understand their current status in terms of forming a new market based on their rule-making capability, METI has conducted a survey targeting 10,000 Japanese companies on their awareness for solving social challenges through their business activities. In this survey, METI has invited five experts to calculate required standard levels, and set the average figures as Expert Standards. The team of experts consisted of three academic experts who primarily specialize in the deployment of innovation and new technologies in society and entrepreneur education (Expert A, B, and C). The other two experts were from financial institutions (Expert D and E).

[transcosmos initiatives towards rule-making]

With the aim of growing the company and creating a sustainable society through maximizing the well-being of its people, clients and society, transcosmos is engaging in various business activities including developing new market rules. For example, transcosmos has co-established SNS Counseling Association in partnership with other related parties, recognizing the fact that the mainstream of bullying helplines has shifted from a phone-based consultation to social networking services (SNS). The association not only provides counseling sessions but also sets standard skill levels required for SNS counselors and runs counselor education courses. Committed to our purpose to expand our social impact as a business and ultimately maximize the well-being of society as a whole through solving social challenges, we, transcosmos, are engaging in meaningful business activities to become a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all.

Please visit below to learn more about METI's Market Formation Potential Index which explains required actions for creating new market through rule-making (no translation available):

https://www.meti.go.jp/policy/economy/hyojun-kijun/katsuyo/shijyokeisei/pdf/20220322-4.pdf

Visit here for SNS Counseling Association (no translation available): https://smca.or.jp/

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 166 bases across 27 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected], https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

SOURCE transcosmos inc.