transcosmos receives an Enterprise Award from the Shanghai Senior Citizens Foundation for its contribution to the welfare of senior citizens in China

As a global company that values its social responsibility, transcosmos is committed to support all socially vulnerable people including senior citizens. Under this commitment, the company has been donating relief supplies and goods for children and young adults in partnership with the Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Foundation, and child welfare facilities. Since establishing its contact center business in China in 2006, transcosmos has been involved in a wide range of charitable activities with the purpose of contributing to local communities.

As a global BPO company, transcosmos turns its ESG philosophy into action while running business on a global scale. At the same time, the company promotes social welfare activities towards creating a sustainable future where communities and businesses grow together. transcosmos will continue to contribute to the China market even further to fulfil its mission as a company that thrives together with local communities.

transcosmos Sustainability Initiatives

With the transcosmos SDGs Committee chaired by the Representative Director & Chairman in place, transcosmos has a framework specifically designed to execute its initiatives towards meeting social challenges and expectations with a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. In addition, with the aim of driving its ESG initiatives to create a sustainable society and enhance its long-term corporate value, transcosmos has set out its fundamental sustainability policy. Under the policy, transcosmos is committed to become a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all, and carries out a diverse range of activities with the purpose of boosting the well-being of society as a whole.

transcosmos history in China

transcosmos entered the Chinese market and launched its offshore services business in 1995. In 2006, the company opened its first call center in Shanghai and started to provide call center services for the Chinese market. Today, transcosmos has its bases and subsidiaries across 24 cities in China including Shanghai, Beijing, Tianjin, Hefei, Xi'an, Changsha, Wuhan, Neijiang, Kunshan, Zhengzhou, Rizhao, Suzhou, Taipei and more. The company offers extensive services such as business process outsourcing (BPO) including contact centers, e-commerce one-stop, customer experience, digital marketing and system development for both Chinese and global brands.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 181 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

